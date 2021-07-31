Trail to explore in Ashford and Tenterden

Published: 3:07 PM July 31, 2021

Residents and visitors to Ashford and Tenterden are being invited to follow characters Whip and Loli on a fun-filled ice cream trail to discover Ashford and Tenterden.

The trail - which feature stickers featuring Whip and Loli hidden in various windows - is all part of a larger ‘Welcome Back’ government-funded campaign that aims to bring energy back to our local high streets as life gets back to some sort of normal.

Designed by local illustrator Tiny Beegle, Whip and Loli will be hiding, along with special clues, in the windows of shops, eateries and attractions along the way. To track them down, participants will need download a map from the Experience Ashford and Tenterden website. This will pinpoint locations across both towns, directing people to the hidden window stickers. For every window sticker and destination icon found, there will be letters to collect, the idea being to find all the letters to help solve a mystery ice-cream anagram. Those who manage to do so will be eligible for the Ice Cream Trail Grand Prize - a chance to win local foodie goodies including an afternoon tea and a voucher for a pasta-making workshop. If you're in either Ashford or Tenterden over the summer, this sounds like a fun way to fill some time to us.



