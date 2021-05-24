Vineyard tours & wine tasting in Hampshire

Published: 6:07 PM May 24, 2021

Just how the south of France produces exquisite wines, so does the south of England, and here in Hampshire, they really are something spectacular.

This summer, discover the magic in the method of winemaking on one of these Hampshire Vinyard tours.

Hambledon

East St, Hambledon, Waterlooville PO7 4RY

Hambledon is proudly England's oldest commercial vineyard, which had humble beginnings as a project dreamt up in 1951 by Francophile Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones. Since then, the Vineyard has produced numerous award-winning sparkling wines, such as its Hambledon Première Cuvée.

At Hambledon, you can experience two different tours and tasting events:

The first is a Vineyard Tour & Tasting, in which you will be guided through the vineyard, the state of the art winery and the cellars. Expert knowledge will reveal the mysteries of viticulture and how the simple grape can be turned into a bottle of award-winning wine. You will also have the chance to sample both the Hambledon Classic Cuvée and Classic Cuvée Rosé on this tour.

The second experience is the Sparkling Afternoon Tour & Tea For Two, which combines the exciting tour of wine creation from grape to glass with the decadence of a traditional afternoon tea. Sample delicious sandwiches and delicate cakes alongside a glass of Classic Cuvée Rosé.

Jenkyn Place

Jenkyn Place Cottage, Hole Ln, Bentley, Farnham GU10 5LU

Jenkyn Place Vineyard is set in 12 acres, with vines having been planted first in 2004 and then subsequently in 2007 and 2010. While still relatively young, the vineyard's unique terroir influences the evolution of the wine's palate with each year that passes, creating something uniquely brilliant.

Explore the passion and graft involved in the winemaking process at Jenkyn Place, with behind the scene glimpses and expert knowledge from Vineyard owner Simon Bladon. At the wine tasting, you are encouraged to quiz the team about the production of the wine and you can also purchase your favourite bottles at a discounted price.

Hattingley Valley

Wield Yard, Lower Wield, Alresford SO24 9AJ

Hattingley Valley is an eco-friendly winery that started life in 2008 as a farmland diversification project; seemingly, it was never meant to become something so big and globally recognised. But the team behind this multi-award-winning vineyard soon realised how special the project could become.

To take a tour of Hattingley Valley is to experience firsthand the entire process in a talk that is just as fun as it is informative. You will also get the chance to purchase wines at cellar door prices so if you fall in love with one of the bottles, make sure you stock up.

Coates and Seely

Wooldings Vineyard, The Harrow Way, Whitchurch RG28 7QT

Two friends, Nicholas Coates and Christian Seely established Coates and Seely in 2008 to show the world that sparkling wine from England could rival the most established vineyards. And indeed, they have achieved such a feat considering that their wines have been listed in royal palaces, Michelin star restaurants and seen on celebrities Instagram feeds.

Coates and Seely offer bespoke private vineyard tours for groups of 10-12 people, by appointment only. In this exclusive tour, you will explore the vineyard and the winery and indulge in a tasting session that is expertly paired with local produce such as Lymington hand-picked White Crab Croustade canapés.

Raimes

Grange Farm, Alresford SO24 0NE

The Raimes vineyard is part of a family-run farm set in the sloping hills of the South Downs, and like many of the vineyards in Hampshire, it benefits from the Chalk substratum (layer) found in the area. It is also worth noting that the mellower weather of England allows the grapes to ripen longer than their European counterparts, which creates a unique flavour.

Tour the 10 acres of vineyards, sample the award-winning sparkling wines and chat to the family that has cultivated them for the past 10 years in an intimate and informative session. And if you fancy taking a bottle or two home with you, bottles will be sold at cellar door prices as part of the tour.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

10 of the best places to eat and drink on the Hampshire coast

7 ways to enjoy Hampshire's rivers

5 of the best pub walks in Hampshire

7 things you probably didn't know about Winchester