Vineyard tours and tastings in Norfolk

Published: 4:01 PM May 20, 2021

British wine is a rapidly growing industry with international recognition for wines made in Britain drawing attention to our previously neglected wine making regions. Here are the vineyards in Norfolk that you can visit and buy local wine from



Babu's Vineyard



Rectory Road, Weston Longville, Norwich NR9 5LF



The word Babu means grandfather in Swahili and was what owner Peter Ross is called by his grandchildren and his father, who lived in Africa, was called by his children. Ross first planted his vineyard in 2009 in Weston Longville and fruitful grape harvests meant that his small vineyard could produce some award-winning wines.



Keep an eye on the website to check for 2021 vineyard tours and tastings. Wine can be purchased from the vineyard gate.





Winbirri Vineyard



Bramerton Road, Surlingham NR14 7DE



Winbirri Vinyard has won numerous wine awards, with its Winbirri Bacchus named the world’s top white wine made from a single grape variety in 2017, plus many more national gold medals for its wines. Its 2019 vintage Bacchus has also scooped awards. The vineyard has more than 50,000 vines across 34 acres.



Check out the website for wine tours and tasting events with May, June and July dates currently available, with more to come. The online shop has six-bottle crates of wine available to order including a red box and a 'one of each' box which includes the Vintage Reserve Sparkling.





Flint Vineyard



Camphill Farm, Middle Rd, Earsham, Bungay NR35 2AH



Flint Vineyard near Bungay was planted in 2016. An impressive purpose-built winery turns grapes grown nearby into some fine wines. There is also a '15-mile lunch', sourcing cheese, charcuterie, bread and wine from within 15 miles to round off your tour of the vineyard.



Tours cost £25 and include a guided tour through the beautiful vineyard then a tasting session at the end. Add the 15-mile lunch for an extra £24.50 which includes a glass of Flint wine.





Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard



Loddon Road, Norwich NR15 1BT



This vineyard in Bergh Apton is based on a traditional family farm and produces sparkling, white and rosé wines. With a world bronze award for a white wine plus an award for the best sparkling wine in East Anglia, the wine from Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard has scooped lots of awards over the years.



Book wine tasting tours until October which cost £25 per person. There is also the chance to include a lunch platter which cost £25 each.





Humbleyard Vineyard



Humbleyard in Mulbarton has eight acres of vines producing white, rosé and sparkling wines. The first vines were planted in 2010 on the site of an orchard. It is open to the public Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm.



Buy wines online which can be delivered within Norfolk, or find Humbleyard wines in Paddock Farm Shop in Mulbarton or check the list of stockists on the website.





The Burn Valley Vineyard



The Burn Valley Vineyard, in North Creake, near Fakenham, was set up by sisters Sam and Laura Robinson, who planted 17,000 vines on the family farm in 2015. There are nine grape varieties grown on the vineyard.



You can purchase wine on the online shop or book a tasting and tour of the 2020 vintages on the website which are £20 per person. You can also add a charcuterie or seafood platter for £20 per person. There are other events including steak nights and secret suppers so keep an eye on the website.

