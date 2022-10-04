Westbrooke Associates drives rosé resurgence

Promotion

Never has there been a better time to invest in rosé - Credit: Douglas Lopez, Unsplash

Global demand for rosé wine is rising. Socially relevant and signifying summer sunshine and alfresco drinking, the rosé resurgence has become the “instagrammable” drink that’s set to stay.

With the huge trend in males consuming rosé wine and statistical analysis demonstrating that wine is the fastest growing beverage in the drinks sector, Brosé Wine has a swanky beach club vibe while maintaining a masculine image.

Identifying the least changeable sectors in the economic cycle and discovering up-and-coming opportunities before they reach the masses, Westbrooke Associates is the brokerage responsible for driving investment into Brosé to expand, scale and meet demand.

Helping investors to build a diverse portfolio designed to withstand market ebbs and flows, or in the worst-case scenario, a recession, Westbrooke Associates offers access to profitable investment products that not only offer incredible tax advantages, but are designed to help early-stage and emerging businesses grow.

Brosé is a fashionable, premium brand that’s current, on-trend and has already been the subject of media attention - Credit: Vincenzo Landino, Unsplash

Westbrooke Associates: Setting the Gold Standard

Brosé Wine are bridging the market gap by primarily targeting the male demographic and as such, savvy millennial males are choosing the Brosé brand to align with and drink. Elegant and crisp with aromas of red berries, a hint of grapefruit and beautiful aromatic and mineral notes, Westbrooke Associates are inviting investors to join this unique and aspirational brand with the huge potential to disrupt the market.

Produced from grapes sourced from the Provence appellation and situated among the A-lister celebrity-owned vineyards, this appellation covers a vast area of 3,000 hectares divided into 49 vineyards from Aix-en-Provence to the beginning of the Alpilles. The area is continuing to set the gold standard for rosé quality around the world.

The rosé wine market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years - Credit: Enis Yavuz, Unsplash

Rosé on the Rise

Brosé is a fashionable, premium brand that’s current, on-trend and has already been the subject of media attention. Most recently featuring on ITV’s This Morning and a topic of interest for LBC’s broadcast journalist, Nick Ferrari, Brosé has also generated press coverage from The Telegraph, The Guardian and Luxuria Lifestyle.

Not to be outdone, social media influencers are building a community and lifestyle around the brand, alongside celebrity endorsement from the socially elite cast of the channel four TV series, Made in Chelsea. Top venue and hospitality stockists include Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix Track, The Carbis Bay Hotel and the new Cove Beach Club in Abu Dhabi.

Brosé Wine is produced from grapes sourced from the Provence appellation - Credit: Julia Filirovska, Pexels

High-Value Liquidity Investment

There are no other rosé wines targeting the male demographic, giving Brosé Wine a major head-start and the opportunity for exponential growth.

Just some of the other investor highlights include:

International wholesale contracts worth in excess of £560,000

Forecasted consumer sales of £1,000,000 over the next 12 months

Brand securing trademarks worth £15,000

Company valuation of £8,000,000

Share price to reach a predicted rise from £0.50p to £2.41 at point of sale

The rosé wine market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2029.

Offering qualifying investors the chance to invest in an exciting, sustainable and sought-after sector, within a company that’s set to disrupt the market, the rosé resurgence surrounding Brosé Wine represents a high-value liquidity investment.

Moreover, with various exit strategies, innovative future product lines, seamless import logistics and a high-profile team with specialized marketing and distribution experience, the future really does look rosy!

To learn more, visit www.westbrookassociates.com or call Westbrooke Associates on 0203 745 0294