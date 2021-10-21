Stir-up Sunday is just around the corner

Published: 10:51 AM October 21, 2021

Stir-up Sunday, which is on November 21 this year, is a big day in the calendar for Christmas preparations - but what is it? Cookery writer Mary Kemp explains.

I try hard not to think about Christmas too early! Although I love Christmas, and the time with family and friends, the build-up and the thought that goes into those few days of festivities can be quite overwhelming.

But I am not one of those people who starts getting ready for Christmas in January. In fact, it’s not till I start making my cake and puddings do I really start thinking about buying my Christmas cards and doing my Christmas shopping.

The Sunday before Advent is "Stir-up-Sunday" and this year it's on Sunday, November 21. This is the day on which Christmas puddings should be made and when the Anglican Church services inadvertently include a prayer that begins with 'Stir up we beseech thee.'

The prayer, from the 1549 Book of Common Prayer, is, of course, about Advent and the coming of Christ and not the culinary tradition of making puddings. But as part of the planning and looking forward to the 25th December the two have become interlinked.

There is a wonderful rich history to our traditional Christmas pudding, and one that is tied up in folklore, as many old recipes are: for example, one should only ever make the puddings with 13 ingredients to represent Christ and his disciples, you should stir with a wooden spoon from east to west, and everyone in the family should take a turn in stirring to honour the three kings, and, of course, include silver charms and sixpences to bring good luck.

15 great Norfolk Christmas markets

It's thought that the wish and stir tradition you give a Christmas pudding mix comes from Ireland and in reality, it just makes light of the hard work of stirring, with the promise of a wish. Although there is a date to make puddings, the advantage of making your cake, mincemeat and puddings ahead of Christmas is that it gives them time for the flavours to mature and marinate. The fruit and nuts absorb the alcohol and spices and the end result will be much richer and taste; and just as importantly its jobs tick off that ever growing Christmas list!

If you have made sloe gin this year or blackberry whisky pop a few almonds in the top of the Kilner jars to add to your cake or your puddings. If you have a member of the family who eats gluten-free make a small pudding and use gluten-free bread crumbs, flour and baking powder to the fruit mix,

I make my great grandmother's Christmas pudding recipe - not being at all biased or modest - it's the best! Other than using melted or cold grated butter rather than suet, it is the same recipe she and my grandmother made. My mother made it for many years and now I have taken on the mantle and make a huge batch for family and friends.

If you walk through our door when I am making my Christmas puddings you will be invited to have a wish and a stir, and it comes with the hope that it will bring health, wealth and happiness next year.