Suffolk farmers market is best in the UK

Lavenham Farmers Market in Suffolk has been named Best Farmers Market in the UK at the 2022 National Farm Retail Awards. Justine and Alex Paul, of Suffolk Market Events, who run the market at Lavenham, as well as others around the county, said: "Wow! We're absolutely thrilled."

Justine and Alex joined other outstanding farm retailers at the national awards ceremony in Newcastle, held to celebrate the very best in the business. The prestigious awards organised by the Farm Retail Association (FRA) which was formed in 1979 to support the industry. The awards, sponsored by specialist retailer COOK, are the only awards judged by fellow farm retailers and celebrate the best farm shops, farm cafés and restaurants, farmers’ markets and trade suppliers in the country. Lavenham Farmers Market was on a shortlist of finalists that included markets at Barnard Castle, Stroud and Moseley.

Justine Paul, who runs Lavenham Farmers Market. - Credit: Gregg Brown

For Justine, who founded Suffolk Market Events in 2008, the award is a major milestone in the story of Lavenham Farmers Market which she rescued from closure in the same year. Since that time it has gathered loyal support from local food producers and retailers, as well as customers who flock to the market every month to buy high quality, locally produced food and drink.

"It means so much and makes all that hard work, in saving the market from closure back in 2008, so very worthwhile," said Justine. "It's also a recognition of the high quality of local artisan stalls we have at Lavenham Farmers Market, which means that the local community as well as those who travel from further afield can be assured of buying good local product direct from the producer – which is at the heart of all our markets.

"To win against some of the largest farmers markets in the country, like Stroud and Moseley, is a huge achievement and we are committed to continuing to make Lavenham Farmers Market a real jewel in Suffolk’s foodie offering."

Lavenham Farmers Market has around 40 stalls selling high quality local produce. - Credit: Archant

The FRA commented: “Judges stated that Lavenham’s Farmers Market was one of togetherness and pride. They noted that the market offered a culture of working with each other, offering a strong and wide range of local foods which created an atmosphere their customers loved. The interaction the stall holders showed to their customers was inspiring and clearly everyone visiting on the day loved it.”

Lavenham Farmers Market was down to just two or three stalls when Justine stepped in to save something she clearly believed in and as a local Lavenham resident wanted to see thrive in her village. The market now hosts almost 40 local artisan food and drink stalls and is held on the fourth Sunday of every month outside Lavenham Village Hall.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Suffolk magazine every month and find out more about the county

On the back of successfully reviving Lavenham Farmers Market, Justine went on to establish Suffolk Market Events which now runs successful and award-winning markets throughout Suffolk including regular monthly farmers markets in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Lavenham and Sudbury, as well as relaunching Colchester Farmers Market in December after a long pause due to Covid. Suffolk Market Events has also been commissioned by a number of local authorities to help revive street markets in Suffolk and Essex.



