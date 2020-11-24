9 of Yorkshire’s best bakeries
Treat yourself to Scandi buns, perfect patisserie and seriously good sourdough!
Depot, Sheffield
When it comes to aesthetically pleasing bakeries, you don’t get much better than Depot in Sheffield. From buttery croissants to indulgent brunches and dreamy patisseries, this independent artisan bakery brings together some serious talent to produce dreamy bakes. thedepotbakery.co.uk
Triangle Bakehouse, Ripponden
Owners Aaron and Vic set this bakery up after two defining experiences – one, a visit to bakeries in Sweden and the other, Vic’s diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. The result is a bakery and café proving a go-to for people who want nutritionally good and fabulous tasting bakes. Try the Kanelbulle (cinnamon buns) and heritage grain einkorn bread. trianglebakehouse.square.site
Forge, Sheffield
Baking for the people of Sheffield and beyond, Forge Bakery is very aesthetically pleasing serving up beautiful things -think Portuguese custard tarts, brownies, cinnamon swirls and doughnuts, as well as great coffee.forgebakehouse.co.uk
Side Oven, East Yorks
The Sellers family have been farming at Carr House Farm in East Yorkshire for generations and in 2003, the Side Oven Bakery was founded around the kitchen table. After their bread and muesli proved hugely popular, they now produce all sorts of incredible products for breakfast and beyond. Sideoven.com
Two Dales, Reeth
Two Dales Bakery is an artisan bakery, café and shop in Reeth, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Their breads and pastries are made in the on-site bakehouse with organic flour from Shipton Mill, free range Wensleydale eggs and high quality British butter. twodalesbakery.co.uk
Baltzersen’s, Harrogate
The Scandinavians do get it right when it comes to baked goods, so it’s no wonder that the Scandi-inspired Harrogate bakery Baltzersen’s is such a hit. So popular, they’ve opened up Bakeri Baltzersen, at Kettlesing Head, just 7km outside of Harrogate. baltzersens.co.uk
Bluebird, York
his popular local bakery started around a tiny kitchen table in the heart of York, but it’s now expanded to have a bakery in both Malton and York as well as Leeds Kirkgate Market. They keep it slow and simple, without any additives. bluebirdbakery.co.uk
Angel’s Share, Richmond
Situated within the beautiful old station in Richmond, Angel’s Share bakery offer a taste of Yorkshire but with a continental twist with their pastries and bread. As finalists on ITV’s Britain’s Best Bakery, you know you’re getting something sweet from here. theangelssharebakery.com
Handmade Bakery, Slaithwaite
The Handmade Bakery is a not-for-profit community supported artisan bakery in Slaithwaite. They are a worker’s co-operative, owned and run by their members. It consists of a flourishing bakery producing 2000 loaves of real bread and patisserie each week, and a vibrant contemporary café space. thehandmadebakery.coop