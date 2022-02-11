A Suffolk farm shop on the benefits of locally-sourced, sustainable meat 

Promotion

Gareth and Ella Doherty, owners of E&G Butchery and Farm Shop at the Denham Estate, are passionate about high quality, sustainable meat - Credit: E&G Butchery and Farm Shop

As our awareness of what we’re eating and its impact on our health and the environment continues to grow, many of us are taking steps to become more conscious consumers.

One of the simplest ways we can make a difference is through our meat-eating habits – that is, buying better quality, sustainably-sourced produce from local butchers.

Ella and Gareth Doherty, owners of E&G Butchery and Farm Shop at the Denham Estate, are keen to keep the traditions of butchery alive while educating their customers about the benefits of their locally-sourced meat and poultry.

“Traditionally, butchers and farm shops were all about local, seasonal produce and the provenance of the meat, and that’s what we’re really passionate about,” says Ella.

E&G Butchery use traditional butchery methods like dry-aging meat for a superior taste - Credit: E&G Butchery and Farm Shop

“Animal welfare is paramount for us and it comes through in the quality of our meat,” adds Gareth, who has 27 years’ experience as a skilled butcher. “We know exactly where our meat comes from and how the animals have been cared for – you really do get out what you put in.”

The importance of provenance extends to the customer experience at E&G Butchery, where Gareth and Ella prepare the meat in the shop and have regular discussions with buyers about where it has come from.

“You just don’t get that same level of care or traceability at the supermarket, and if you spend a little bit extra on your meat, you get a much superior product," says Gareth.

"You don't have to eat meat every day, but when you do I think you should really enjoy it and appreciate the care and time that has gone into its production. It’s not an easy process which is why our local farmers are under so much pressure at the moment – it's our job to support them.”

A focus on sustainability

As part of their commitment to support local businesses and ensure top quality, sustainable produce, E&G Butchery work closely with Suffolk-based farmers known for their less intensive approach to farming.

“We have close relationships with local businesses such as Braziers Hall, which we use for our Hereford beef, and Hog & Hen for our free-range chickens, because we know the animals have been treated well,” says Ella.

But while keeping their supply chain local to reduce their carbon footprint is an important consideration for the business, it’s the quality and flavour of the meat that takes priority.

“The better the animals have been looked after, the better the meat tastes,” explains Gareth. “When you shop with us, you know you’ll be getting the very best and we use traditional methods to dry-age our meat. This develops its depth of flavour and produces the best possible finish.”

Ella and Gareth source high quality, sustainable venison from their herd of fallow deer on the grounds of the Denham Estate - Credit: E&G Butchery and Farm Shop

Ella and Gareth are also proud owners of a herd of over 200 fallow deer on the grounds of the Denham Estate, less than 100 yards from the butchery. Once one of the largest deer parks in Europe, the estate would supply meat to prestigious establishments such as The Savoy and The Ritz in London.

“We have experience of managing deer and enjoy stalking in our downtime, so when the opportunity to take the herd as our own was put to us, we jumped at the idea as it’s right on our doorstep,” says Gareth.

“Venison is also one of our favourite dishes,” he goes on to say. “It has disappeared from the table over recent years and it’s about time it made a comeback. It’s so high in protein and vitamins such as B12 and omega oils, that we really should utilise it more.”

Butchery courses

Keen to share their passion for preparing and cooking game, Ella and Gareth are now opening the books for butchery courses from March 2022. “We spend most of our free time thinking about new recipes and love teaching our customers about traditional butchery techniques,” says Gareth.

Ella and Gareth source their meat from local businesses such as Braziers Hall for Hereford beef - Credit: E&G Butchery and Farm Shop

“The courses are ideal for home cooks looking to develop their kitchen skills, local chefs who want to know how to prepare a carcass and deer stalkers who want to process their quarry, but we can tailor them to each customer depending on what they want to learn,” he adds.

When the game season begins in October, Ella and Lisa, who is part of the E&G team, plan on hosting a ‘Game Girls’ evening, to teach customers how to make the most out of game birds, from gutting and plucking to breasting.

“People often get scared about preparing game birds, and there are many ways to use leftovers to create tasty stocks and stews, so no part of the bird goes to waste,” says Ella.

“For us, nothing is more important than sourcing the best produce, helping our customers understand the benefits of sustainable meat and enjoy delicious meals at home.”

For more information, visit eandgfarmshop.co.uk.

Find the farm shop at the Denham Estate, Denham, Bury St Edmunds, IP29 5EQ. The shop is open from 9 am to 4 pm every Tuesday – Saturday.