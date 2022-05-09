Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win a Bottomless Brunch for four at The Castle Inn, Farnham

Faye Bartle

Published: 2:55 PM May 9, 2022
Feast on fluffy American pancakes at The Castle Inn, Farnham

Feast on fluffy American pancakes at The Castle Inn, Farnham - Credit: Milly Fletcher

We're giving away a delicious brunch experience for four at The Castle Inn in Farnham worth £110

The smashed avocado on toast looks delicious

The smashed avocado on toast, complete with a poached egg on top, looks delicious - Credit: Milly Fletcher

The Bottomless Brunch at The Castle Inn, Farnham, includes a selection of unlimited drinks, including prosecco and cocktails

The Bottomless Brunch at The Castle Inn, Farnham, includes a selection of unlimited drinks, including prosecco and cocktails, available for two hours - Credit: Milly Fletcher

If you're searching for your next great brunch spot let us point you in the direction of The Castle Inn, Farnham. It's something of a hidden gem, with its sun trap back garden providing a glorious al fresco setting for your meal. The Bottomless Brunch invites you to pick one dish – there's everything from a Full English to American Pancakes and Smashed Avocado on the menu – and sip on a selection of drinks, including prosecco and cocktails, which are unlimited for a two-hour duration. Available from 10am-2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays, £27.50 per person. T&Cs apply. To find out more, visit castleinnfarnham.co.uk.

The Castle Inn, Farnham, ahs a sun trap back garden for dining alfresco

The Castle Inn, Farnham, ahs a sun trap back garden for dining alfresco - Credit: Milly Fletcher

To be in with a chance of winning this experience, read on – and good luck!

