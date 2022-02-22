Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink

As our thoughts turn to the weather warming up, eating outside and enjoying delicious food and drink, there is no better time to explore what we have on offer on our doorstep.

The produce grown and made here in the South West is outstanding, competing on the world stage as some of the best to be found globally. And we are delighted to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to win this incredible prize of a bundle of exceptional food and drink products and experiences.

A guided tasting for two at Sandridge Barton, the home of Sharpham Wine

Sandridge Barton, the home of Sharpham Wine, is proud to unveil its brand new visitor centre, winery and cafe, which will officially open in early June 2022. Beautifully located in the South Devon countryside, guests will be welcome to enjoy a guided tasting, during which they will learn about the different grape varieties grown on-site and the techniques used in the vineyard to craft each style of wine. The tasting includes three wines to try and two cheeses, which will include Sharpham Cheese, and a visit to the winery followed by a self-guided walk to the vineyards. The prize is a voucher for two to visit Sandridge Barton on a guided tour from June onwards.

A brewery tour voucher for two and a mixed case of beer from Salcombe Brewery Co.

Salcombe Brewery Co. nestles in the Devon countryside above the world famous Salcombe Estuary. A brewery tour is the perfect opportunity to learn how their beers are made and enjoy tasting some of their award-winning ales too. The prize consists of two brewery tour tickets plus a case of beer to take home.

A special cocktail kit from Luscombe Drinks

Looking for a special gift to surprise mum with this Mother’s Day? Then search no further - Luscombe’s ‘Mother’s Day Cocktail Edit’ is sure to delight mums, step-mums and wives. It features the contents and recipes to make two original cocktails, ‘Devon Spritz’ and ‘Rolling Hills’, which have been created exclusively for Luscombe by master mixologist Louis Xavier Lewis-Smith, it’s a special kit for cocktail loving loved ones. The prize contains one Luscombe ‘Mother’s Day Cocktail Edit’.

Luscombe's 'Mother's Day Cocktail Edit' features the contents and recipes to make two original cocktails

Fabulous cider From Sandford Orchards

Independent, family-owned Sandford Orchards is based in Crediton, in the oldest working cider mill in the UK where, they combine tradition and innovation to produce an award-winning range of ciders.The prize consists of a mixed case of their delicious cider and a 750ml bottle each of their sparkling Katja and brand new Katja Rosé.

A Wickhams’ Rosé Wine and Rosé Champagne Gift Set

This prize contains a delightful bottle of pale pink Provence rosé and Premier Cru rosé Champagne. A beautiful gift for Mother’s Day and beyond, the bottles are presented in a stylish wooden presentation box. With over 250 bottles on offer, Devon-based online wine and spirit merchant Wickhams, sources the finest Estate bottled wines and spirits from around the world.

A bottle of Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’ gin

Salcombe Gin creates exceptional, multi-award-winning spirits at their waterside distillery in the stunning coastal town of Salcombe, South Devon. Visitors to the distillery can also enjoy the bar, some retail shopping and even attend their award-winning Gin School. The lucky winner will receive a 70cl bottle of their flagship Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’.

Owens Coffee is 100% organic, Fairtrade and is clean roasted in the South West. The prize includes a 200g bag of the UK’s Best Organic Coffee of 2019 ‘Gara’ and a 200g bag of Jabulani Rwanda single-origin coffee.

A Devonshire Tea selection

Devonshire Tea creates simple blends of classic teas from ethical estates from around the world. The prize includes a box of Classic Breakfast tea, filled with 20 individually wrapped teabags.

Wickhams sources the finest Estate bottled wines and spirits from around the world

Flapjackery Taste of the West Flapjack Box

Soft, buttery, sweet and oozing delicious golden syrup, gluten-free flapjacks from Devon-based Flapjackery are a mouthwatering treat to share among friends. Made in a Devonshire kitchen on the edge of Dartmoor they’re a real favourite in the world of flapjack munching aficionados, and these most gratifying of treats will satisfy even the sweetest tooth. Delivered straight to your door, the Taste of the West Flapjack Box contains 12 giant flapjacks including decadent Burnt Caramel & Sea Salt Flapjack and the classic Clotted Cream Fudge Flapjack.

Trewithen Dairy’s Cornish cream tea for two hamper

Family-run Trewithen Dairy has been crafting dairy products in the Cornish countryside since 1994. It takes good soil and healthy pastures to produce the very best milk and the dairy’s key tenet is to safeguard the environment for generations to come. Trewithen Dairy’s Cornish cream tea hamper contains fluffy scones, Boddington’s Berries Strawberry Conserve, and a pot of their golden-crusted Cornish Clotted Cream, which has Protected Designation of Origin status. Each small batch is made to a traditional recipe, using milk from local herds, and the unique flavour comes from Trewithen's method of cooking the cream slowly for a longer period of time.

A voucher to spend at Bayards Cove Inn

Multi-award winning Bayards Cove Inn, close to the cobbled quayside where the Mayflower left for America in 1620, is one of the oldest buildings in Dartmouth, a 14th century Tudor inn that’s now a cafe bar and restaurant with seven luxurious ensuite rooms, two of which are family suites, and where dogs are always welcome. Food is served all day from 8am and the menus have been developed to reflect the changing seasons, sourcing only the very best local food, with every taste catered for, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free. The prize is for a £50 voucher to spend as you please at this delightful, bucket list destination.

A voucher for Bayards Kitchen

Located in the bustling Cider Press Centre at Dartington, Bayards Kitchen is a place to sit and relax with friends and family to enjoy delicious locally sourced food in a wonderful atmosphere. Eat outside in the gorgeous garden while kids enjoy the enclosed play area, or take a seat indoors, and tuck into breakfast, brunch, lunch or a range of pastries and cakes. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are available. Afterwards, take your time and browse the wonderful shops, or take a stroll along the

Bidwell Brook to Totnes. The prize is a £50 voucher so grab your gang and treat them to a bite to eat at Bayards Kitchen.

Flapjackery's goodies are a mouth watering treat to share among friends

A selection of Sharpham Cheese

Home to their famous Brie, Rustic and Ticklemore cheeses, Sharpham Cheese is handcrafted with milk from their own herd of Jersey cows, along with goats and ewe’s milk from their West Country neighbours. Over the years they have won outstanding awards including UK Supreme Cheese at the Global Cheese Awards and British Product of the Year in the Great British Food Awards judged by Marcus Wareing. The prize includes a selection of delicious Sharpham Cheese.

