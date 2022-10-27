Win a £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper!

Nothing brings us together more at Christmas than a show-stopping feast of the finest foods. That’s why Bakers & Larners 2022 Hamper Collection showcases only the most delicious treats and specialties for the festive season.

We have teamed up with the 250-year-old Holt store to offer a lucky reader one of Bakers & Larners fabulous Festive Feast Hampers. This beautiful prize is a Christmas favourite, and we can see why.

It has an array of tempting food and drink for everyone to enjoy from sweet to savoury indulgences, a selection of Bakers & Larners branded treats, and handpicked tipples from the store’s famed cellar. There’s even a bottle of Champagne for a Christmas Day toast, so you’ll be guaranteed to enjoy a very Merry Christmas with your loved ones!

Bakers & Larners - Credit: Bakers & Larners

Lift the lid on our Bakers & Larners branded wicker basket to discover:

Henriot Brut Souverain NV

Bakers & Larners Black Shuck Gin

Vallet Freres Bourgogne Blanc

Chateau Landat Vielles Vignes

Graham’s Late Bottled Vintage Port

Charbonnel et Walker Original Drinking Chocolate

Fine Cheese Co. Flavoured Crackers for Fine Cheese Box

Bakers & Larners Chicken Liver Pate with Cognac

Mr Filbert’s Black Truffle and Sea Salt Mixed Nuts

Dean’s Big Malky McCoo Shortbread Rounds

Bakers & Larners Italian Roasted Coffee

Bakers & Larners Blackcurrant Jam with Sloe Gin

Bakers & Larners Whisky Marmalade

Bonbon Assorted Turkish Delight

Bendicks Mint Fondants

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolates

Walkers Glenfiddich 6 Luxury Mince Pies

Coles Classic Christmas Pudding

If you are not the lucky one drawn out of the hat for this wonderful prize, don’t worry. Bakers has a fantastic range of hampers to choose from and there is something for all pockets and tastes to enjoy.

Visit bakersandlarners.co.uk to browse the exciting range or pop into the store’s award-winning food hall to see for yourself.

To enter the free prize draw and be in with a chance of winning this £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper, complete the form here.

Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winners will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: December 21, 2022.