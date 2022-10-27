Win a £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper!
- Credit: Bakers & Larners
Nothing brings us together more at Christmas than a show-stopping feast of the finest foods. That’s why Bakers & Larners 2022 Hamper Collection showcases only the most delicious treats and specialties for the festive season.
We have teamed up with the 250-year-old Holt store to offer a lucky reader one of Bakers & Larners fabulous Festive Feast Hampers. This beautiful prize is a Christmas favourite, and we can see why.
It has an array of tempting food and drink for everyone to enjoy from sweet to savoury indulgences, a selection of Bakers & Larners branded treats, and handpicked tipples from the store’s famed cellar. There’s even a bottle of Champagne for a Christmas Day toast, so you’ll be guaranteed to enjoy a very Merry Christmas with your loved ones!
Lift the lid on our Bakers & Larners branded wicker basket to discover:
Henriot Brut Souverain NV
Bakers & Larners Black Shuck Gin
Vallet Freres Bourgogne Blanc
Chateau Landat Vielles Vignes
Graham’s Late Bottled Vintage Port
Charbonnel et Walker Original Drinking Chocolate
Fine Cheese Co. Flavoured Crackers for Fine Cheese Box
Bakers & Larners Chicken Liver Pate with Cognac
Mr Filbert’s Black Truffle and Sea Salt Mixed Nuts
Dean’s Big Malky McCoo Shortbread Rounds
Bakers & Larners Italian Roasted Coffee
Bakers & Larners Blackcurrant Jam with Sloe Gin
Bakers & Larners Whisky Marmalade
Bonbon Assorted Turkish Delight
Bendicks Mint Fondants
Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles
Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolates
Walkers Glenfiddich 6 Luxury Mince Pies
Coles Classic Christmas Pudding
If you are not the lucky one drawn out of the hat for this wonderful prize, don’t worry. Bakers has a fantastic range of hampers to choose from and there is something for all pockets and tastes to enjoy.
Visit bakersandlarners.co.uk to browse the exciting range or pop into the store’s award-winning food hall to see for yourself.
To enter the free prize draw and be in with a chance of winning this £299 Bakers & Larners Festive Feast hamper, complete the form here.
Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winners will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: December 21, 2022.