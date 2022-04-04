Win a Devonshire gin-making class for 10 people worth £500

Win

Dartmouth English Gin is created with the finest botanicals sourced from around the world - Credit: South Devon TV Ltd

Here's your chance to win a private gin masterclass experience worth £500 for ten people, writes Lynsey Sizer.

The Calancombe Estate is nestled amongst the South Devon hills, and is home to a beautiful vineyard, winery, distillery, cellar door cafe and a shop where they make and sell wines, cyder and cassis, plus, of course, the award-winning Dartmouth English Gin, Dartmouth Navy Strength Gin and apple brandy.

Dartmouth English Gin is created with the finest botanicals sourced from around the world, complemented with herbs, flowers and fruit from the Calancombe Estate. The crystal clear fresh spring water, sourced at Calancombe, is also an essential element. The end result is smooth, full-bodied and refreshing.

Without giving too much away about our secret recipe, we can reveal that bold juniper; floral notes from rosemary, lavender and citrus fruits all play an important role. Alongside grains of paradise, cardamom and cubeb berries, which bring lively spice followed by a lasting finish, with the sweetness of liquorice. What’s not to love?

The Calancombe Estate is nestled amongst the South Devon hills - Credit: Calancombe Estate

By taking part in a distilling masterclass, you’ll learn how the award-winning Dartmouth English Gin is made. This is a hands-on, sensory experience hosted by our head distiller, where you’ll learn all about the distilling process and discover which aromas and flavours complement each other to make the perfect gin.

You’ll choose your own botanical mix - feel free to bring some of your own botanicals, or forage for them on the estate. You’ll then run one of our ten copper alembic stills to produce your own one-of-a-kind, craft gin to take home, with tasting opportunities to enjoy while you work...just to help the process of course! When the distillation is under way, you’ll need to get creative and decide on a name for your unique spirit. We’ll then produce a bespoke label for you to fix to your bottle to make it really yours.

Along with your masterclass experience, feel free to stay a while and visit our Cellar Door Cafe and Shop. They’re open Thursdays to Sundays, 11am-5pm and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays you won’t be able to refuse a delicious, freshly prepared lunch with tapas-style dishes and a selection of award-winning English cheeses and charcuterie. And what Devon café visit would be complete without a full celebration afternoon tea with a glass of Calancombe Estate Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine?

By taking part in a distilling masterclass, you’ll learn how the award-winning Dartmouth English Gin is made - Credit: Trevor Burrows

Win! Your own gin-making masterclass for ten people

We’ve teamed up with the Calancombe Estate to offer a private gin masterclass for ten people. To be in with a chance of winning, complete the question and form below.

Competition closing date is May 19, 2022.