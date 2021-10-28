Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt

Win

Published: 5:02 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM October 28, 2021

A Christmas hamper makes a brilliant and thoughtful gift for anyone. This month we have teamed up with hamper experts Bakers & Larners of Holt to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a wonderful Fine Feast hamper, packed with goodies from the store’s famed food hall.

From sweet to savoury, with a selection of B&L branded treats and tipples from the store's award-winning wine cellar, it's the perfect choice for a happy Christmas – and probably one that you will want to keep for yourself!

The list of lovely things inside the wicker hamper includes:

Henriot Brut Souverain Champagne

St Giles Gin

Louis Latour Macon-Lugny Les Genievres

Chateau Landat Vielles Vignes

Graham’s Late Bottled Vintage Port

Charbonnel Et Walker Chocolate Drink

Mr Filbert’s Rosemary Sea Salt Peanuts

Bakers & Larners Chicken Liver Pate with Cognac

Fine Cheese Co Flavoured Crackers for Cheese Box

Deans Steven Brown Shortbread Rounds Tin

Bakers & Larners Traditional Italian Roasted Ground Coffee

Bakers & Larners Blackcurrant Jam with Sloe Gin

Bakers & Larners Whisky Marmalade

Bon Bon Assorted Turkish Delight Wooden Box

Bendicks Mint Fondants

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc De Champagne Truffles

Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection

Walkers Glenfiddich 6 Luxury Mince Pies

Cole’s Classic Christmas Pudding

If you are looking for other great hamper gift ideas, visit the store or go online to discover the range. There really is something for everyone’s tastes and pockets – vegan selections, cheese specials, local luxuries, a sweet choice – all the way up to the £500 Regal if you are feeling really generous!

Bakers & Larners have been in Holt for over 250 years - Credit: Bakers & Larners

To win the Fine Feast hamper all you have to do is complete the form

Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winner will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: December 1, 2021