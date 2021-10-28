Win
Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt
- Credit: Bakers & Larners/Rodney Smith
A Christmas hamper makes a brilliant and thoughtful gift for anyone. This month we have teamed up with hamper experts Bakers & Larners of Holt to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a wonderful Fine Feast hamper, packed with goodies from the store’s famed food hall.
From sweet to savoury, with a selection of B&L branded treats and tipples from the store's award-winning wine cellar, it's the perfect choice for a happy Christmas – and probably one that you will want to keep for yourself!
The list of lovely things inside the wicker hamper includes:
- Henriot Brut Souverain Champagne
- St Giles Gin
- Louis Latour Macon-Lugny Les Genievres
- Chateau Landat Vielles Vignes
- Graham’s Late Bottled Vintage Port
- Charbonnel Et Walker Chocolate Drink
- Mr Filbert’s Rosemary Sea Salt Peanuts
- Bakers & Larners Chicken Liver Pate with Cognac
- Fine Cheese Co Flavoured Crackers for Cheese Box
- Deans Steven Brown Shortbread Rounds Tin
- Bakers & Larners Traditional Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
- Bakers & Larners Blackcurrant Jam with Sloe Gin
- Bakers & Larners Whisky Marmalade
- Bon Bon Assorted Turkish Delight Wooden Box
- Bendicks Mint Fondants
- Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc De Champagne Truffles
- Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection
- Walkers Glenfiddich 6 Luxury Mince Pies
- Cole’s Classic Christmas Pudding
If you are looking for other great hamper gift ideas, visit the store or go online to discover the range. There really is something for everyone’s tastes and pockets – vegan selections, cheese specials, local luxuries, a sweet choice – all the way up to the £500 Regal if you are feeling really generous!
bakersandlarners.co.uk/food-hall/hampers
To win the Fine Feast hamper all you have to do is complete the form
Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winner will be the first correct answer drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: December 1, 2021
