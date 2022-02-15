Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN an Easter hamper worth £250

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 4:30 AM February 15, 2022
Updated: 11:08 AM February 15, 2022
Easter Rumwell near Taunton

Win some lovely Easter goodies - Credit: Rumwell

Somerset Life has teamed up with the award-winning Rumwell Farm Shop to offer you the chance of winning a box of some of its Easter goodies.

The lovely prize will consist of a selection of items from the farm shop, situated on the A38 between Taunton and Wellington.

Products may vary but could include homemade Rumwell hot cross buns and a simnel cake, as well as Easter eggs, mint sauce and other condiments for your Easter weekend feasting.

Rumwell's team of talented butchers, bakers, deli stars and condiment makers create a lot of the items in-house from ingredients sourced from its own farm or other producers nearby and in the West Country.

To be in with a chance of winning this bundle, enter the competition by March 31 by filling in the form below.

