WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink

Christmas will be sorted with this tasty bundle - Credit: Porcupine PR

Somerset Life has joined forces with the award-winning Rumwell Farm Shop to offer you the chance of winning some of its festive goodies.

Rumwell has a fascinating story and there is so much more to the meals served at the restaurant than simply supply, cook, eat.

The beef and pork comes from the owners' farm, just four miles away. Anne and David Mitchell's son also delivers their pork to around 40 butchers in the area.

Lamb, poultry and game is also locally produced and they even cure their own bacon, make their own burgers and sausages, beef wellingtons, faggots and pork schnitzel.

Quiches are made on-site, as are the cakes, which are created in the recently added bakery.

The prize will consist of a selection of items from the farm shop, which is located near Wellington. Products may vary but could include a homemade Rumwell Christmas pudding and a Christmas cake, as well as mince pies, brandy sauce and celebration chutney.

