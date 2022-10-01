Celebrating the grape and the good at Woodchester Valley Vineyard

October is a key month at Woodchester Valley Vineyard. It marks the end of harvesting the grapes that have been nurtured throughout the year on the 58-acre Stroud Valley sites, and it’s all hands to the pump.

The race to bring in the grapes before the first frosts hit steps up a notch around this time, so winemaker Jeremy Mount, Fiona Shiner with daughter Chloe, and the rest of the team at the Gloucestershire family-owned vineyard wade in to bring in the grape varieties while the gods are looking favourably on them.

Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

Cotswold sunshine at Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

The first Woodchester Valley vineyard was established on its south-west-facing Amberley site – one of three it now owns in the Stroud Valleys, including Doverow Hill (Stonehouse) and Woodchester – by Fiona in 2007. The initial planting consisted of a single acre of Bacchus vines, in order to test the suitability of the soil, before the operation grew as naturally as vines in free-draining Cotswold soil. Planting at Woodchester – which, in 2016, also became the base for its winery – began in 2012, with Doverow Hill following shortly after.

Vine-growing and wine-making are not to be taken on lightly, as they’re a huge investment in both time and money, but Fiona was determined to see it through and make a success of things. ‘You plant your vine in year one,’ she says, thoughtfully, ‘and you're not taking any fruit for four years.’

Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

Wine-tasting at Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

Originally from a fruit-farming family in Kent, Jeremy was tempted back to England to work at Woodchester in 2016 – following many years of experience working vineyards in the Napa Valley, New Zealand, Burgundy and Southern Germany.

‘When I first arrived here,’ he says, ‘the vineyard was producing 37 tonnes, which increased to 180 in 2018, dropping again in 2020... though 2021 was a good year.’ Quite the rollercoaster ride as far as productivity goes, then. ‘Yes, it’s very indicative of the English climate,’ he laughs.

As the three sites have very different soil profiles – as well as solar orientations – the various grape varieties are planted according to their needs. Amberley and Woodchester – with their free-draining oolitic limestone bed – suit Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines, while the Stonehouse clay is perfect for Bacchus.

Touring Woodchester Valley Vineyard's winery - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

As the Woodchester Valley brand grows – and the awards keep coming – keeping up with demand is the challenge now, with the likes of Tom Kerridge’s Corinthia, plus Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason knocking on the door. But the good people of the Cotswolds will always be accommodated, and their still and sparkling wines can be enjoyed right on the Woodchester site in their glorious tasting rooms overlooking the Stroud Valleys, and at special event nights, such as the brilliantly named ‘Fizz & Chips’ and ‘Pinot & Pizza’.

Breakfast on the terrace at Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

Your home-from-home at Woodchester Valley Vineyard - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

One of the guest rooms on the edge of the vineyards - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

And, if you want a taste of living on a working vineyard, without the stress of bringing in the harvest and worrying about the vagaries of the Gloucestershire climate, you can make a night – or even a weekend – of it. Retire to one of their guest rooms overlooking the vines to watch the sun go down... and take a bottle or two of Woodchester’s finest with you.

woodchestervalleyvineyard.co.uk

