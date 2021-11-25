9 of the best Christmas food hampers from Yorkshire

Nothing says Christmas like a hamper packed full of seasonal goodies and, luckily for us, Yorkshire is full to the brim with fabulous options. Here's a selection of our favourites...

FOR ULTIMATE LUXURY

Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright and Butler's Advent Hamper, £200 - Credit: C&B



For good quality, traditional hampers, Cartwright & Butler have been getting it very right for the last 115 years. It’s not really surprising that they’ve perfected exactly what it is that people want over such an impressively long time of serving, and luxury is where it’s at with them now. For the ultimate in Christmas indulgence, their biggest ever hamper, The Festive Showstopper is made up of four of their most impressive collections; The Ultimate Drinks Cabinet Collection, The Ultimate Sweet-tooth Hamper, The Tipples and Nibbles Selection and The Ultimate Christmas Hamper. It’s no wonder it’s a handsome £1000. For something a little bit different, this year the brand is doing an Advent Hamper, £200, with gigantic boxes with 24 sliding drawers filled with an array of Cartwright & Butler’s best-selling treats, including sweet and savoury biscuits, preserves, hot drinks, cakes and confectionery.

cartwrightandbutler.co.uk



FOR FESTIVE TRADITION

Bettys

Bettys York Hamper, £200 - Credit: Bettys



It wouldn’t be a round-up of Yorkshire hero hampers without including the famous Bettys hamper would it? This year, they are really pushing the boat out and focusing on making it a Christmas to remember. One of our favourite elements of the Bettys hampers related to a specific place: the York Hamper, £200, the Ilkley Hamper, £100 and the Harrogate Hamper, £150. They are a great choice for people who are pining for home! Expect treats such as Champagne, tea, florentines and fruit cakes, gingerbread and chutney. Thinking about getting a special gift for a loved one? We think you’ll be top of the good list if you opt for a Betty’s treat.

bettys.co.uk



FOR MEAT LOVERS

Farmison

Farmison Steak & Caviar Hamper, £75 - Credit: FArmison



This one is for the meat-lovers and for those of you who want to stock either your own house, or your loved ones’ house, with the best local and heritage meats from the Ripon-based luxury butcher. The Steak and Caviar Hamper, £75, deserves its time in the limelight. It has been designed as both a couple's Christmas treat and a fantastic gift, presented in a beautiful wicker hamper. The luxurious collection promises sheer decadence, with the heritage breed chateaubriand matured to give melting tenderness when roasted. The caviar is supplied by one of London's most famous suppliers, King's Imperial Caviar, which pairs wonderfully with Secret Smokehouse cure smoked salmon for a taste of luxury, rounded off with artisan Pump Street chocolates. If you’re planning a small, intimate and romantic Christmas, this could be just the ticket.

farmison.com



FOR COUNTRY HOUSE GRANDEUR

Castle Howard Hamper

For real luxury and a sense of pomp and circumstance to accompany your festive period, turn to the Castle Howard hamper. They’ve pulled together all the best bits of the farm shop to create the perfect hamper for those who like a bit of everything. The Carlisle Hamper, £85, serves up all the treats - such as fine wine, premium tea and Christmas cake, but it also includes a beautiful cotton tea towel and fine bone china mug to add to your kitchen collection. Been looking for something that covers both homewares and food? Sounds like Castle Howard might have answered your prayers.

castlehoward.co.uk



FOR A CHEEKY TIPPLE

Raisthorpe Distillery

Raisthorpe Treat Box, £36.99 - Credit: Raisthorpe

For some, a traditional hamper won’t quite hit the spot but rather the perfect alcoholic beverage hamper instead. Look no further than the wonderful Raisthorpe Distillery, who have hampers that are brilliant for gifting to the spirit-lovers amongst us. The Yorkshire Wolds artisan drinks producer has launched a festive range of hampers and treat boxes featuring its award-winning gins, all ready to pair with its Yorkshire Tonics. Raisthorpe’s luxury hamper includes its award-winning Damson Port, Sloe Gin and 9ct Shimmering Toffee/Caramel Vodka, 9ct Shimmering Blood Orange Vodka, all made with edible gold leaf, and 12 Dark Chocolate Shot cups to drink from, too. A Sloe Port Fruit cake, Damson and Raspberry Gin Jams, Orange Liqueur Jam and three Caramel Sea Salt, Eton Mess and Ginger chocolate bars completes the hamper. It’s a real treat.

raisthorpemanor.com



FOR THE BEER AND CHEESE FAN

George and Joseph

George and Joseph beer and cheese hamper, £40 - Credit: George and Joseph



If you’re on the lookout for something with a sense of deli luxury, but with a little bit of a special difference, the hampers that George and Joseph put together are second to none. The award-winning cheesemongers in Chapel Allerton have really pulled the stops out this year with their variety of options. From wine and charcuterie hampers to cheese hampers and staycation kit hampers, they’ve got something special to please all sorts of tastes. We love their Beer and Cheese Hamper, £40, and think it’s a bit of a hero for those who love a bit of the fizzy stuff. Surprise a beer-loving friend with three craft beer cans paired with three cheeses, along with Peter's Yard sourdough crackers and England Preserves chutney. They look great too, as it’s all presented in a large hamper box with beautiful ribbon.

georgeandjoseph.co.uk





FOR THE CHEESE DEVOTEE

Wensleydale Creamery

The Classic Wensleydale Hamper, £35 - Credit: Magenta



Considering the humble cheeseboard and, in particular, a big slab of Wensleydale cheese is such a massive staple in the Christmas line-up, we couldn’t not include a hero cheese hamper. The Wensleydale Creamery have introduced a new hamper this year, and it’s one that the whole family can enjoy - the Wensleydale Hamper for Families, £100. It comes in a beautiful grey wicker basket and is loaded with tasty Yorkshire Wensleydale, Yorkshire Cheddar, and Wensleydale Blue cheeses, as well as sweet treats including natural honeycomb, salted caramel shortbread, fruitcake to pair with your Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and more! Or try the Classic hamper at £35.

wensleydale.co.uk





FOR EARTHY GOODNESS

Hunters of Helmsley

Hunters of Helmsley are brilliant at creating hampers for all occasions, so if you find yourself stuck thinking of gifts for a tricky friend or family member, chances are they’ll have a hamper perfect for you. Particularly brilliant for those with different dietary preferences, Hunters even do a Vegan Friendly Hamper, £50, stocked full of all the goodies to mean that your loved one won’t miss out. From vegan-friendly chocolate to plant-based pasta and deli goods, it’s a real treat for those who can’t indulge in the usual suspects.

huntersofhelmsley.com



FOR CELEBRATING YORKSHIRE

Fodder Farm Shop

Fancy celebrating Yorkshire this Christmas? Passionate about Yorkshire, its farmers and local producers, Fodder farm shop and café supports and sells the very best. Their shelves are stocked with food and drink from over 430 farmers and producers, with 85% of what is sold and served coming from Yorkshire. So, when it comes to a hamper celebrating God’s own county, you can’t go wrong with Fodder. Their Finer Things in Life Hamper, £100, or Decadent Hamper,£320, are real showstoppers and are crammed full of products such as chutney, confectionery, fruitcake, wine, organic juice and botanicals.

fodder.co.uk



