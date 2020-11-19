8 of the best foodie hampers made in Yorkshire

Published: 10:14 AM November 19, 2020 Updated: 6:00 PM December 17, 2020

Treat the gourmet in your life to a box of treats - from a Michelin chef feast, to a cheese and beer hamper - and more

Made in Oldstead Provisions Box - the festive gift of gourmet, 195 - Credit: Archant

For the true gourmet

You’d be such a happy bunny getting the gift of Tommy Banks’ Made in Oldstead festive Provisions Box. Packed with preserves, meat, salmon cheeses and biscuits, wine, coffee, you name it - and all crafted by the talented team and using the best of Yorkshire produce.

£195 tommybanks.co.uk

Black Sheep finest hamper, £120 - Credit: Archant

For the cheese and beer lover

Black Sheep finest hamper showcases the best of Black Sheep. Award-winning beer, gin & tonic, local cheese & pickles and lots of Black Sheep goodies!

£120 blacksheepbrewery.com

Farmison's beef rib hamper, 100 - Credit: Archant

For the meat devotee

Heritage Beef Hamper from Farmison & Co is the perfect amount for a festive family treat, comfortably feeding up to six adults (or just a couple if you’re feeling indulgent this year. A nicely marbled wing rib of beef perfectly paired with F&CO’s handcrafted English mustard. Add to it the foodie Carved Angel Christmas Pudding

£100 farmison.com

Timothy Taylor's Yorkshire Favourites, £35 - Credit: Archant

For the beer and cake fan

Timothy Taylor’s Yorkshire Favourites for the brew-lover in your life. Contains four bottle of signature beer as well as a bottle opener, Landlord Chutney, Poulter’s Porter Orange Marmalade, Botham’s of Whitby Landlord Fruit Cake.

£35 timothytaylorshop.co.uk

The Ingleborough Poachers Hamper, Carwright & Butler, £100 fenwick.co.uk - Credit: Archant

For a teatime treat

Tea, biscuits, jams and nibbles, lots of treats to dip into, morning noon and night.

Carwright & Butler’s Ingleborough Poachers Hamper. £100 fenwick.co.uk

Bettys Banquet Hamper, 350 - Credit: Archant

For the love of Yorkshire

It has to be Bettys. The Christmas Banquet hamper means you don’t have to leave your house for days – just sink into the pleasures of cakes, coffee, sweet treats, port, gin and wine.

The Christmas Banquet hamper £350 bettys.co.uk

Mackenzies Taste of Yorkshire Hamper, £32 - Credit: Archant

Farm shop favourite

MacKenzies’ farm shop brings you a handy version of a tasty Yorkshire Christmas with a neat hamper that ticks the festive survival boxes, not least Christmas cake and Wensleydale cheese.

Taste of Yorkshire Hamper £32 mackenziesyorkshirefarmshop.co.uk

Castle Howard Carlisle Hamper, £85 - Credit: Archant

For something grand

Castle Howard raids the farm shop to create a lovely hamper featuring tea, cake, chocs and nice things to keep such as a mug and tea towel.

Carlisle Hamper, £85 castlehoward.co.uk