8 of the best foodie hampers made in Yorkshire
- Credit: Archant
Treat the gourmet in your life to a box of treats - from a Michelin chef feast, to a cheese and beer hamper - and more
For the true gourmet
You’d be such a happy bunny getting the gift of Tommy Banks’ Made in Oldstead festive Provisions Box. Packed with preserves, meat, salmon cheeses and biscuits, wine, coffee, you name it - and all crafted by the talented team and using the best of Yorkshire produce.
£195 tommybanks.co.uk
For the cheese and beer lover
Black Sheep finest hamper showcases the best of Black Sheep. Award-winning beer, gin & tonic, local cheese & pickles and lots of Black Sheep goodies!
£120 blacksheepbrewery.com
Most Read
- 1 Why Ashbourne needs to be your next family outing
- 2 Everything you need to know about Yorkshire’s Masterchef: The Professionals contestant
- 3 Review: The Hare at Scawton - a destination restaurant with very desirable rooms
- 4 Steph McGovern on her new lunchtime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch
- 5 Dales & Peaks estate agents open Chesterfield branch
- 6 4 interesting places to visit in the Peak District
- 7 Six ways to protect your family business interests
- 8 5 things to see and do in Bakewell
- 9 5 cosy cottages for sale in Yorkshire - October 2020
- 10 5 magical Christmas events in Yorkshire this year
For the meat devotee
Heritage Beef Hamper from Farmison & Co is the perfect amount for a festive family treat, comfortably feeding up to six adults (or just a couple if you’re feeling indulgent this year. A nicely marbled wing rib of beef perfectly paired with F&CO’s handcrafted English mustard. Add to it the foodie Carved Angel Christmas Pudding
£100 farmison.com
For the beer and cake fan
Timothy Taylor’s Yorkshire Favourites for the brew-lover in your life. Contains four bottle of signature beer as well as a bottle opener, Landlord Chutney, Poulter’s Porter Orange Marmalade, Botham’s of Whitby Landlord Fruit Cake.
£35 timothytaylorshop.co.uk
For a teatime treat
Tea, biscuits, jams and nibbles, lots of treats to dip into, morning noon and night.
Carwright & Butler’s Ingleborough Poachers Hamper. £100 fenwick.co.uk
For the love of Yorkshire
It has to be Bettys. The Christmas Banquet hamper means you don’t have to leave your house for days – just sink into the pleasures of cakes, coffee, sweet treats, port, gin and wine.
The Christmas Banquet hamper £350 bettys.co.uk
Farm shop favourite
MacKenzies’ farm shop brings you a handy version of a tasty Yorkshire Christmas with a neat hamper that ticks the festive survival boxes, not least Christmas cake and Wensleydale cheese.
Taste of Yorkshire Hamper £32 mackenziesyorkshirefarmshop.co.uk
For something grand
Castle Howard raids the farm shop to create a lovely hamper featuring tea, cake, chocs and nice things to keep such as a mug and tea towel.
Carlisle Hamper, £85 castlehoward.co.uk