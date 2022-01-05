5 of the best food refill shops in Yorkshire

Refilling stations have grown in popularity in recent years, as people seek ways to reduce the packaging waste from their everyday groceries. We take a look at some of the most popular locations in Yorkshire.

Jarfull, Harrogate

This independent, sustainable business is all about reducing waste by refilling and reusing on repeat. Bring your own containers to fill up as little or as much as you need. There’s a range of foods from rice and lentils to oats and even natural sea salt.

2 Bower Street, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 5BQ

jarfulluk.com

The Refill Jar, Beverley

A family-run, zero-waste store located in the heart of East Yorkshire stock everything you could possibly need to refill your pantry time and time again. There’s nuts galore, juicy jelly beans, baking powder, and every spice under the sun. They even offer a local delivery scheme to select postcodes on certain days throughout the week.

Butcher Row, Unit 4 Beaver House, Beverley HU17 0AA

therefilljar.co.uk

ecoTopia, Leeds City Centre

Located in the Central Arcade in Leeds city centre, EcoTopia is all about being eco-friendly and plastic-free. They offer a range of sustainable products including fresh fruit and vegetables, sundries, pasta and deli-items where you can take as little or as much as you need. Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers, but paper bags and glass bottles are available.

Unit 8 Central Arcade, Leeds LS1 6DX

ecotopialeeds.co.uk

Unwrapped, Sheffield

Focussing on accessibility, Unwrapped caters to lots of different budgets, allowing everyone to have access to organic, zero-waste food. They work with individual suppliers to create systems that allow packaging to be reused time after time, such as locally roasted coffee from Roastology, and rapeseed oil from a farm in South Yorkshire.

152-154 Crookes, Sheffield S10 1UH

unwrappedshop.co.uk

Just Gaia, Halifax

Located in The Piece Hall, Just Gaia is a plastic-free shopping experience of high-quality products that can be purchased as conveniently as you do now, just without the plastic. Working with companies throughout the region, they will send back any plastic sent to them so that the suppliers can refill and use again.

28 The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax HX1 1RE

justgaia.com