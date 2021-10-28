8 fantastic restaurants with rooms in Yorkshire
Bethan Andrews
- Credit: Alice Hawthorn
Want to have it all at your next staycation? Well, your luck’s in as it’s not all about the food at these wonderful restaurants - rooms are delicious too.
It can be surprisingly hard to find a fabulous restaurant that also has rooms to stay over in, and it’s even harder to find this with rooms that are second to none when it comes to interior design. Often, you might find a nice restaurant where the rooms are a bit of an afterthought, but every now and then, you stumble across an absolute gem. With staycations still on the rise, we decided to explore some of the places across the county that are both incredible restaurants, but also have beautifully designed bedrooms to fall into after your foodie indulgence. And, luckily for us, Yorkshire has some greats - let’s take a look inside.
NEW COUNTRY CHIC
The Black Bull
Sometimes, as far as good interior design goes, especially when it involves blending the design across both a pub and a sleeping scenario, simple is often best. The Black Bull, Sedbergh, situated in the historic west riding of Yorkshire, achieves this perfectly with their rooms above the traditional pub. The 17th century coaching inn has a light modern touch to it, perfectly offsetting the traditional design of the building and its history. You’ll find the bedrooms feature on-trend panelling, muted tones and clever mixes of materials - think exposed stone, modern timbers and reclaimed textures. With industrial style lighting used across the rooms, there’s also a subtle use of Japanese design and it works brilliantly to achieve a zen, uncluttered and clean environment. Believe us, you’ll be just as impressed with your bedroom as you are with your dinner.
44 Main Street, Sedbergh LA10 5BL; theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk
SCANDI
The Alice Hawthorn
This gorgeous village inn does traditional with a side of Scandi in rooms that sit in a contemporary cluster of pale timber, corrugated tin roofs and a sense of calm.
Twelve new rooms opened up last year – four in the pub itself combining sensitive alterations to the existing Grade II listed pub, then in the courtyard a collection of contemporary structures, reimagined as a group of agricultural outbuildings.
All of the bedrooms are beautifully styled with superking beds; crisp, white, high thread-count linen; freestanding bath tubs and/or walk-in rainfall showers and all the little luxuries you might need away from home, including good local guides to read and Noble Isle bathroom treats. Food is top notch too – with a cosy bar and rustic dining room.
The Green, Nun Monkton, York YO26 8EW thealicehawthorn.com
HIDEAWAY
The Black Swan, Oldstead
Rooms are clustered in properties in this escape of a village so you stroll up to decadent dining at the Michelin-starred restaurant. Everything is a family affair here for Tommy Banks and family – they farm the land that provides the food and you can stay at Ashberry House, once home to Tommy's great great grandparents – what would they make of it all?. The house is where five of the nine guest bedrooms at the Black Swan are based. Individually decorated with a mix of traditional and contemporary furnishings, many of the original features have been retained for added charm, too, including a cast iron oven in the wall.
CONTEMPORARY
The Angel at Hetton
There’s certainly no oversight at The Angel at Hetton when it comes to the interior design of their sleeping quarters, with each room having been carefully curated and thoughtfully designed so that they are unique to both the restaurant and each other. While some of the bedrooms come with rolltop baths and four poster beds, some come complete with spacious separate living areas and outdoor terraces with far-reaching views of the Yorkshire Dales. You’ll also find a mix of traditional rooms and modern rooms, so there’s something for all tastes and a clever combination of copper touches and vintage upholstery.
The Angel Inn, Hetton, Near Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 6LT; angelhetton.co.uk
TRADITIONAL
The Pipe and Glass
Based in Beverley, The Pipe and Glass features beautiful boutique bedrooms, perfect for a romantic break or an overnight retreat with dinner. Each room has a completely different design, however they are all as luxurious as each other. The former coaching inn is set in the glorious surrounds of the Dalton estate, and the interiors reflect this natural beauty through its use of colour and texture. The restaurant does a brilliant job of combining fine dining with traditional pub grub, and this contrast of comfort versus luxury continues through from the dining spaces to the bedrooms. The feature wallpapers and king-size beds are incredibly welcoming, ideal for falling into after over-indulging in the restaurant.
West End, South Dalton, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 7PN; pipeandglass.co.uk
RUSTIC
The Star Inn at Harome
Always coming out on top of the charts, The Star Inn at Harome, famous for its incredible Michelin star food, does not disappoint in its bedroom presentation either. The style matches the vibe of the restaurant, with countryside quirks, modern edges, heritage and tradition all in the mix. While the kitchen might serve you up local game and in-season meats, the bedrooms will envelop you in cosy country tones. From exposed beams and patterned wallpaper, to fur throws and rustic furniture, you’ll feel incredibly comfortable and at home in no time here. Just as the food throws in some welcome surprises, each room comes complete with its own individual quirk such as a freestanding bathtub at the end of your bed or even your very own snooker table.
High Street, Harome, York YO62 5JE; thestaratharome.co.uk
QUIRKY
The Talbot
What’s better than enjoying dinner in the foodie capital of Yorkshire? Enjoying dinner and then only having to fall into a luxury bed upstairs, perhaps. The Talbot in Malton really pulls it out the bag when it comes to the interior design of their rooms. Think a modern twist on traditional country glamour - four poster beds, rolltop bathtubs, sumptuous velvet and dark tones, and imagine whiling away the hours before dinner with a wine glass in hand overlooking the rolling lawns outside. Every detail of the interior has been as thought through as the menu, and you’re sure to have a relaxing and indulgent stay.
The Talbot, Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7AJ; thetalbotmalton.co.uk
ROMANTIC
The Plough at Scalby
If you’re looking for something stylish, romantic and only a short walk from your dinner reservation then The Plough at Scalby ticks all the boxes. The rooms above the restaurant were beautifully designed by Malton-based interior designer Rachel McClane and are cosy and intimate, but incredibly well put together. Hints of luxury shine through with the in-room bathtubs and rich, opulent fabrics, and the cottagey design oozes comfort and romance.
21–23 High Street, Scalby, North Yorkshire YO13 0PT; theploughscalby.co.uk