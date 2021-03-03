Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Mother's Day gifts for gin lovers in Yorkshire

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 3:53 PM March 3, 2021   
Slingsby Marmalade Gin

Slingsby Marmalade Gin - Credit: Slingsby

Otterbeck Cotton Gin

Otterbeck Cotton Gin - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Otterbeck Distillery Cotton Gin Gift Set
Otterbeck Distillery is set amongst the glorious moors and farmland of the Yorkshire Dales.
Their signature Cotton Gin won a gold award at the Gin Masters, Spirit Business Awards in 2020.
The £59.95 gift box contains a 70cl along with two Cotton Gin stemless Copa Glasses.
otterbeckdistillery.co.uk/index.php/gift-boxes/gin-pair-of-glasses-gift-set-detail


Slingsby Marmalade Gin

Slingsby Marmalade Gin - Credit: Slingsby

Slingsby Marmalade Gin Set
This limited-edition gift set from Slingsby includes a 'Happy Mother's Day' 50cl bottle of thier award-winning Marmalade Gin and a jar of Slingsby gin infused Yorkshire Marmalade preserve. 
Slingsby Marmalade Gin is crafted using zesty Yorkshire marmalade, water drawn from the world-famous Harrogate aquifer, pure single grain spirit and a handful of the finest ingredients sourced locally and from around the world. 
The tangy, thick cut preserve is made in Yorkshire and can be used as an ingredient in cocktails or spread over toast for an extra special treat.
www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk/slingsby-marmalade-mothers-day-bundle


Masons Raspberry Gin

Masons Raspberry Gin - Credit: Masons Gin

Masons Raspberry Gin
Another potential fruit-themed gin present, this the first product in the brand-new Masons Special Edition range, the Raspberry Gin is intensely flavorsome, bursting with raspberries and punchy citrus.
Soft juniper, raspberries and punchy citrus combine to create a gin with a vibrant aroma, fruity flavour and a long, balanced finish.
For the perfect G&T, we recommend serving with plenty of ice, premium Indian tonic water and garnishing with fresh raspberries.
www.masonsofyorkshire.com/products/masons-raspberry-gin

