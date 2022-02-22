The Yorkshire Menu is set to bring a food filled year for the county
- Credit: WTY
A scrumptious showcase of Yorkshire’s fabulous food has been launched for 2022
Farmers, fishing crews, market traders and proud producers are at the heart of the latest big scale promotion by Welcome to Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Menu will encourage visitors to make the most of the county’s street food, Michelin-starred restaurants, farm shops, tea rooms, vineyards, distilleries and more.
It’s a celebration of Yorkshire’s fabulous food and delicious drink in the biggest ever year-long promotion of the county’s delicious delights regionally, nationally and internationally.
There’ll be Yorkshire on Tour, Eat Around the World (whilst staying in the county), mouthwatering recipes, food and drink trails.
Yorkshire Menu will feature celebrated chefs, food and drink experts, a whole host of celebrities and the folks who create the produce the county is famous for.
Welcome to Yorkshire Chair Peter Box CBE says; ‘Food and drink is enjoyed by everyone and we really hope visitors in and out of county will embrace and enjoy the Yorkshire Menu as much as we do. It will also incorporate Yorkshire’s art and culture, sport, history and heritage locations and the region’s amazing attractions with food and drink connected to all.’
Multi-award-winning Consultant Chef Stephanie Moon adds; ‘I’ve travelled extensively and can honestly say that Yorkshire’s fabulous fresh produce combined with its lovely locations to dine and drink are simply world-class and that’s why I choose Yorkshire as my home and place to work.
Prashad’s Minal Patel agrees ,’We’re incredibly lucky in Yorkshire to have a vast choice of excellent local produce to create world-class international cuisine. Seeing the pleasure our customers, from far and wide, get from lovingly created cooked dishes and for them to return time and time again, is the greatest compliment as a restaurant owner.’
Yorkshire's Food Credentials
Yorkshire boasts the largest number of Michelin starred restaurants than any other county in England as the seven establishments retained their status in 2022.
Estrella recently announced the 2022 Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK, with each region of Yorkshire represented in the six pubs that made the list.
While a number of Yorkshire cocktail bars made the list of the Top 50 in the UK.
The county also has a good range of vegan restaurants. sustainable dining spots and places to help to reduce waste in the number of refill stores that have popped up across the county.
And with the pandemic slowly on its way to becoming a thing of the past, the much loved food festivals across the county have earmarked a return after the lockdown enforced hiatus of the past few years.