Deco Delight

In last month's Kent Life we mentioned the Twentieth Century Bed and Breakfast in our feature on great places to stay. Lovingly refurbished by owners who are passionate about art deco style - and David Bowie - we couldn't resist taking a closer look...

Photos: Sheridan Dublin and Amelia Barling

When it comes to the home we end up with, sometimes things seem 'meant to be'. Born in Beckenham, social worker Kat Webb had always enjoyed family trips to Margate. Years ago, a visit saw her picking up a postcard of an Art Deco house in nearby Birchington-on-Sea that was operating as a B&B. Like Kat, who'd studied interior design back in the 1980s, her furniture-designer partner Spencer Stedman was very keen on the Art Deco era, with its clean lines and quietly opulent style - in fact, the couple had between them gathered quite a collection of Art Deco bits and pieces. "We stayed the night back in 2016 as a birthday present for Spencer, loved the place and learned from the owner while we were there that the business was up for sale. We went home and realised I could sell my house in Crystal Palace, buy my dream property in Birchington and have money left over to do the upgrading required." Kat was at a point in her career when she was ready for a complete change, Spencer could bring his skills to bear on the refurbishment of the house and, between them, they knew they had the passion to steer the bed and breakfast business into a new era.

After much to-ing and fro-wing, with hopes raised, dashed and then raised again, the couple found themselves with the keys to their new home in 2017. It wasn't a romantic beginning though "Our first priority was the essential stuff, like re-rendering the building and getting the flat roof fixed so we didn't have leaking guest rooms," recalls Kat. There was also the matter of replacing the out-of-keeping PVC windows with something more appropriate, and for this Kat was able to turn to a particularly personal design source: "As I child, I was passed down my older sister's old doll's house, which was Art Deco in style - I guess it must be one of the things that first sparked off my love of that period's style. We had the windows replaced to reflect the original Crittall-style in aluminium by Heritage Windows - I'd seen their work on TV's Grand Designs programme, so I knew it was good - and I just said to them, 'paint them this colour, please'" - it was the turquoise of the windows on that dolls' house - which now has pride of place in the B&B's dining room.

Where Kat's love of Art Deco began - her sister's dolls' house, which she inherited - the colour of its windows inspired those in The Twentieth Century B&B - Credit: Sheradon Dublin

Now ready to turn their attentions to the interior of the building, Kat and Spencer's vision was a shared one: they wanted to restore whatever they could - the original Canadian oak flooring within the house a case in point - and to create specific themes for each bedroom. The house, with its exterior so redolent of all that's stylish about the Art Deco period, was built in 1935 by master builder Chas Hawkes, who lived there with his estate agent wife, Kathleen. They called it Twentieth Century House, inspiring Kat and Spencer to name their business The Twentieth Century Bed and Breakfast, and they lend their name to the B&B's breakfast room. With the land once having belonged to local aristocrats Baron and Lady Carson, it seemed fitting, says Kat, to name the largest, grandest room with its sitting space and private sun terrace after them. "We've furnished it with authentic Art Deco pieces and it's certainly got the period's glamorous feel to it," says Kat.

Baron & Lady Carson room - Credit: Sheradon Dublin





The Amy Johnson room - a tribute to the aviator, who died in the sea off Herne Bay - Credit: Sheradon Dublin

The Amy Johnson room, meanwhile, is a tribute to the American aviator's Kent connection. "I know my mum, aged just three, waved her off, from on top of her older brother's shoulders, from Croydon Airport - and of course, sadly, Amy died when her plane crashed at sea just along the coast at Herne Bay. Her room reflects her status as a pioneering traveller - we've got a vast map on the wall, vintage luggage, and the sort of locker she'd have hung her overalls in."

The Tudor Gates room is full of mid-century style - Credit: 2022 Sheradon Dublin

A one-time owner of the house lends his identify to another of the rooms. "Tudor Gates, who co-wrote 1960's classic Barbarella, staring Jane Fonda, as well as scripts for several Hammer Horror films, lived here until the 1980s. His heyday as a writer was the period between 1950 and 1980, so we felt our Tudor Gates room should have a Mid-Century vibe. Here, we used a mix of the vintage European pieces and graphic textiles that typify that era and that we picked up on buying trips across the country - we're particularly pleased with our colourful set of Dutch Tomado shelves." Finally, there's the David Bowie room - a reflection of Kat's interest in the man and his music. "Like me, Bowie spent much of his time in Beckenham. I know the area like the back of my hand, and my Dad still lives there so I visit frequently and regularly lead tours of Bowie haunts around the town - the locations where he lived , shopped and performed, including the bandstand where he played back in 1969. This room in the B&B reflects Bowie's 70s style - we pulled out all the stops in its design. In the bathroom, for instance, there's a full-length image of him in his Ziggy Stardust era printed onto a shower screen

The Bowie bathroom - sing along with him in the shower... - Credit: Sheradon Dublin

"I had to get the photo licensed and then specially printed so that it was waterproof and when we had it fitted it turned out that the tiler was a massive fan! People love this room - and we've had Bowie fans from all over the world staying in it."

It's not just the rooms that visitors come for, though - Kat serves her own fruit and veg and locally sourced food on the extensive breakfast menu and, as members of the green tourism scheme, the couple use eco-friendly products and recycle as much as possible, and they're working towards making the business carbon-neutral. Minnis Bay with its "Incredible sunsets' is just a five-minute walk away and the larger-scale delights of Margate are just down the road. "We've obviously built up a relationship with guests, but we've been well supported by the local community, too - we've had lots of feedback from locals and people knocking on the door to share their particular memories of the house," says Kat. The years of planning, research and hard graft that led to their thoughtful refurbishment of the building - the four guest rooms plus their own bedroom in what was once Chas Hawkes' study and a large private lounge that they'll sometime open up for functions - have been recognised with an award from Birchington Heritage Trust in 2019. "We always had a clear vision as to how we wanted Twentieth Century Bed and Breakfast to look and feel," says Kat. "Now it's great to see that vision a reality and to have created somewhere that's a unique reflection of some key 20th-century personalities - and our own, of course!"

twentiethcenturybandb.com