What to consider when selling your property

Published: 10:48 AM February 3, 2021

Moving house can be one of the most stressful experiences in life.

Giles Tyas, residential conveyancing solicitor at Ellis-Fermor & Negus Solicitors, offers his advice on ensuring a smooth property sale.

1. Sort the paperwork out early

If possible, as soon as you make the decision to move, get your paperwork together; ideally do this before you even instruct an estate agent or solicitor.

Some properties are registered with the Land Registry, which means you might need to track down deeds that could be with a bank or mortgage lender (this can be the case if you have lived in your house for a long time).

You will need paperwork proving you have planning permission or building regulations approval for any work done to the house. If work has been done without permission or you cannot find the paperwork, then we can usually find a solution, but it might take time.

Try not to leave it until you have had an offer accepted as things can start to move very quickly at this stage.

Once you have sorted out the paperwork you can concentrate on the more enjoyable side of moving – and it will be more stress free.

2. Choose the right solicitor

We often find people instruct us after they have accepted an offer but try to instruct a solicitor beforehand as it reduces the likelihood of anything stalling.

Moving is really stressful so having someone who you can build a relationship with is really important. When choosing a solicitor, look for someone who will answer the phone and talk to you when you need them to.

I would suggest someone local, so you can drop documents and deeds off and make it easier when you need to deal with your identification.

Try to find someone approachable and experienced, especially if it is an unregistered property.

Most local firms should offer fixed fee quotes – then the price won’t change even if the job becomes more time consuming.

3. Respond quickly

Once instructed, your solicitor will send you some forms, so you can say what is included in the sale and what is not included.

You will also need to outline any work carried out to the property and whether you have planning permission and building regulations approval.

Try to respond quickly and get these done, so you can concentrate on the nicer parts of moving.

4. Prepare for completion day

The whole moving process can be stressful and fraught because of the way our system works.

Until you have exchanged contracts, anyone in the chain can pull out if they get a bad survey, can’t get a mortgage or change their mind.

What genuinely helps is when your solicitor tries to stay in contact and keep you informed.

Completion day can be particularly stressful – thankfully, because of the size of our firm, we have the capacity to keep clients up to date during this difficult time.

It can be frustrating and annoying, especially when there is a long chain and you are waiting for money to arrive in a bank account. On our side, the money doesn’t just sit but can be moved on very quickly by members of our accounts team.

I always explain in advance exactly what will happen on completion day to let sellers know what to expect.

5. Remember the process may be slightly affected by Covid

Everyone involved in the process has tried to keep it as smooth as possible during these difficult times but there have been some issues.

We obviously can’t sit and chat to people face to face anymore, which is one of the things I enjoy most about my job.

Every so often someone in the chain has contracted the virus or had to isolate, making completion dates suddenly unachievable.

We have noticed that mortgage lenders can be slower to make an offer as it can take longer to get valuers out to the house.

Sometimes it can take longer to get hold of some of those involved in the buying and selling process, while at other times it might perhaps be quicker if they are working from home.

In any situation, we will always do our best to keep things moving and to keep you informed.

