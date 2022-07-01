8 beautiful NGS gardens open in Norfolk in July
- Credit: Swafield Hall
At this time of the summer gardens are absolutely bursting with colour and beautiful plants are looking their best. Many of the loveliest are private gardens, but thanks to the National Gardens Scheme, we have a chance to see them at their best.
The NGS has a list of gardens which are just open for a few days a year, with the usually modest entry fees going to charity. Some will even offer refreshments.
In July there is a full calendar of open gardens to pick from; we’ve selected a few from around the county to show the range on offer.
To find out when they are open, whether you have to book and what facilities are available, go to the NGS website and see what you find under ‘Norfolk’. Happy browsing!
Walcott House
This 12-acre site has an acre of formal gardens based on model Norfolk farm buildings from the 19th century and also has woodlands and woodland walks, an arboretum and vistas with tree-lined avenues.
Walcott Green, Walcott, Norwich, Norfolk, NR12 0NU
Hoveton Hall Gardens
Hoveton boasts a wonderful show of mature walled herbaceous and kitchen gardens and woodlands covering 15 acres. There are woodland and lakeside walks and younger visitors will love the nature spy activity trail.
Hoveton Hall Estate, Hoveton, Norwich, Norfolk, NR12 8RJ
Two Eaton Gardens
Looking for an urban garden? How about this two-for one in Norwich? 19 Branksome Road has quite formal shaped lawns and terraces, clipped yews, an oak pergola and swing seat, while the planting is a relaxed mix of perennials, shrubs and trees. There is also a traditional vegetable plot with fruit cage and greenhouse. Meanwhile, 15 Waverley Road has a long town garden pretending it is in the country. Divided into three, it is packed with herbaceous perennials, roses, native plants and a large collection of Pelargoniums.
15 Waverley Road & 19 Branksome Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR4 6SG
Swafield Hall
While the handsome 16th century manor house itself is not open, its four acres of gardens include a parterre and summer garden, orchard, cutting garden, pear tunnel, secret oriental garden (with nine flower beds based on a Persian carpet), the Apollo Promenade of theatrical serpentine hedging, a duck pond and woodland walk. The whole garden is accessible by wheelchair.
Knapton Road, Swafield, North Walsham, Norfolk, NR28 0RP
Dunbheagan
One for the flower-lovers out there; you’ll love walking among the extensive borders and island beds which are a riot of colour all summer. Vast collection of rare, unusual and more recognisable plants in this ever-changing plantsman's garden.
Dereham Road, Westfield, Norfolk, NR19 1QF
Lexham Hall
The Parkland which surrounds the (not open) hall features a lake and river walks, a formal garden with terraces, roses and mixed borders, working kitchen garden with crinkle-crankle wall.
Near Litcham, Norfolk, PE32 2QJ
Salle Park
This working Victorian kitchen garden has its original vine houses, double herbaceous borders, ice house, and Norfolk Heritage Fruit orchard, plus a formal Georgian pleasure gardens with yew topiary, rose gardens and lawns and a freshly-planted orangery.
Salle, Reepham, Norfolk, NR10 4SF