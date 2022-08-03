Building your dream home: How enlisting experienced architects can help you achieve your vision

Promotion

From the design stages to working out a budget and finalising the measurements, steering your own building project is a monumental task.

Whether you're constructing a home from scratch or adding your dream extension, it can be one of the most challenging events in your life. “Building your own home can be one of the most stressful and expensive ventures that you will ever undertake,” reveals Carl Challinor, director of Challinor Hitchcock Yoo, a chartered architecture and interior design studio based in the Cotswolds.

Below, Carl explains how chartered architects can help you navigate the complexities of building regulations, craft bespoke plans and construct your dream home.

Gaining an understanding of the legal requirements before undertaking building work is essential. - Credit: AdamCarter2017

Q: What are the most important considerations when starting a building project?

A: To craft something unique and special for our clients, it’s essential to fully understand the key elements of the project and its requirements. Drawing up designs without knowledge of the specific statutory requirements, CDM (Construction, Design and Management regulations), health and safety regulations and much more can cause major, costly problems later on.

It's also important to review your budget and research where your money will be spent, its not all for bricks and mortar! Architects can guide you through this process, assisting with setting out a realistic budget and brief, as well as outlining the legal requirements and constraints.

Q: How do you guide your clients through the building process?

A: We offer an initial feasibility consultation for clients to 'dip their toe in', and understand the requirements of their project. This includes a design workshop to draw up some preliminary concepts based on our initial discussions. We've found this to be immensely successful in pointing us in the right direction from day one, and it helps us to craft and curate their dream project.

This process is the perfect way to introduce ourselves as architects and learn more about you and your aims. Our primary aim is the success of your project, and the more we understand your aspirations, desires and budget, the more creative and enjoyable the process will be.

The initial four step consultation enables Challinor Hitchcock Yoo to gain a deeper insight into their client's vision. - Credit: AdamCarter2017

Q: What are some of the most common home-building pitfalls?

A: Increasing the budget or moving the goalposts once construction has begun is one of the most common pitfalls. It can have a major impact on the quality of the finished product and your happiness.

Designs are drawn up with your budget in mind, to make sure the plan can be realised as imagined – if the client wishes to add another £100,000 to the budget halfway through, the parameters of the design can become very difficult. Knowing the budget from the outset means we can imbue our client's new home with plenty of charm, character and quality.

Q: What makes a good relationship between architects and clients so vital?

A: As architects, our goal is to craft buildings that tell a story, whilst ensuring that it suits the client's requirements and bank account! We can guide you through the entire process, from concept to completion - we do the heavy lifting and paperwork so that you can enjoy more of the creative process.

Weaving a bespoke narrative into each project becomes much more enjoyable when the architects and clients work together in tandem. A solid understanding between client and consultant ensures that positive compromises are made, which become opportunities that enhance the final product. Creativity stems from us being on the same page.

Each project is crafted specifically for the client, from early design concepts to the finished product. - Credit: AdamCarter2017

Q: How can Challinor Hitchcock Yoo help clients achieve their vision?

A: We have worked in the Cotswolds for over 15 years, and we have a great understanding of the area. The Cotswolds is renowned for the use of natural stone, a mixture of historic and modern buildings, as well as a charming rural character.

Crafting interesting and unique designs instilled with the personality of our clients is a true passion for us. When clients place their trust in our process, we can design a fabulous building that brings them joy for many years to come.

