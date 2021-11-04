Where to get your Christmas tree in Devon 2021

One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We’ve found some great places in Devon to get yours.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and that can mean only one thing: it's time to dust off the decorations and get creative around your home. One of the centrepieces for the festive home is the Christmas tree: glowing with lights, adorned with baubles, and surrounded by gifts and family get-togethers.

In no particular order, we've found the best places in Devon to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.

Dartmoor Christmas Trees

Where: Various locations

When: From November 26th

An absolutely great team providing beautiful Dartmoor grown Christmas Trees. The trees are always amazing quality and the staff are always friendly and helpful. You would not go anywhere else for your Christmas tree and wreath.

John Cockram Christmas Trees

Where: Chulmleigh, EX18 7ES or Horwood, EX39 4PB

When: Various dates from November 22nd

A family run business, established by John Cockram over 40 years ago, the business has grown from strength to strength over the years and they are well known for their quality and freshness. They grow a wide variety of trees across three plantations in Devon and cut their trees daily for freshness, even offering the opportunity to choose your tree from the field before cutting.

Cotley Farm

Where: Whimple, Exeter, EX5 2QR

When: From November 26th

The Christmas trees at Cotley Farm have been grown and nurtured on the farm. They are grown to a high specification providing excellent quality trees which they carefully select at Christmas to ensure you can have your perfect tree. You can use their click and collect system or choose in person but must book ahead of time to visit.

Ashburton Christmas Trees

Where: nr Ashburton, TQ13 7EZ

When: Choose and cut from November 20th (go and select your tree from November 6th)

With 3 foot to 12 foot Norway Spruce and Nordmann Firs available, you're sure to find your perfect tree at Ashburton. You can go and reserve your tree early or turn up on the day and cut down your own. Just don't forget your wellies!

Stacey's Christmas Tree Farm

Where: Higher North Beer Farm, Clawton, Holsworthy, EX22 6PQ

When: From November 20th

Our next location promises you won't find a fresher Christmas tree in the county. They have been cultivating firs for more than 30 years and now care for more than 30 000 of them, so you're guaranteed to find the perfect addition to your festive home.

Marldon Christmas Trees

Where: The North Pole, Marldon, TQ3 1RR

When: Every weekend

Pre-order online or head over to Marldon to find your muse for Christmas decorations this year. They also have a group of reindeer for you to say hello to on your visit. Another one where you'll need to bring sturdy shoes.

Connetts Farm

Where: Dunkeswell, Honiton, EX14 4QZ

When: TBC

In addition to supplying families and friends in Devon with household Christmas trees, Connetts Farm also provides large Christmas trees to hotels, town centres, pubs and stately homes in Devon. This means no matter your space (even if you need a 40 footer), they'll be able to supply something to fit your space.

Exe Valley Christmas Trees

Where: Thorverton, EX5 5PJ or Tiverton, EX16 6SU

When: From November 22nd

For more than a decade, our next Christmas tree producer has been nestled in the beauty of the Exe Valley. You can go and chop down your own tree at their farm in Thorverton or select a pre-cut ones at their retail outlet in Tiverton.

North Devon Christmas Trees and Wreaths

Where: Broady Strap, Fremington, Barnstaple, EX31 2NP

When: From November 24th

With three plantations within two miles of Barnstaple, not only is there a huge variety here, but they are environmentally friendly too. Even better, for every tree they cut down, they plant two more to ensure that there are plenty to go around and to reduce your carbon footprint this Christmas.

Greendale Farm

Where: Greendale Farm Shop, Nr. Farringdon, Exeter, EX5 2JU

When: From November 19th

Pre-order online and either pick up your tree from the shop, or have it delivered if you live in the EX1-EX15 or EX24 postcodes. They have a huge variety of traditional and non-drop trees to choose from which have all been grown in the county.

Pixton Christmas

Where: Bampton, EX16 9HU

When: November 24th

Either buy online or visit our last location at Pixton Woodlands to choose your perfect Christmas tree this year. They also have a selection of eco-friendly hand crafted decorations, plus you can take advantage of a photo 'booth' and enjoy a glass of Christmas Cheer at the Christmas Cabin.

