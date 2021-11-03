Where to get your Christmas tree in Dorset 2021

One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We’ve found some great places in Dorset to get yours.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and that can mean only one thing: it's time to dust off the decorations and get creative around your home. One of the centrepieces for the festive home is the Christmas tree: glowing with lights, adorned with baubles, and surrounded by gifts and family get-togethers.

In no particular order, we've found the best places in Dorset to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.

Trinity Street Christmas Trees

Where: Dorchester, DT1 1TU or Morrisons, Weymouth, DT3 5AX or Morrisons, Bridport, DT6 4SB

When: From November 20th (Dorchester), November 27th (Weymouth and Bridport)

Choose from Norman Firs, Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, and trees in pots. The two Morrisons locations are perfect to pick up a tree whilst out shopping but you can also buy natural decorations, handmade wreaths, and much more at the original Trinity Street store. All the trees can be traced back to UK plantations including one in Dorset itself.

Learn more

Compton Acres

Where: Poole, BH13 7ES

When: From November 26th

Compton Acres recognise the importance of a healthy and beautiful tree to make your festive season special this December. They have the usual range of Nordman and Fraser Firs, as well as the silvery coloured Blue Spruce, to pick from with sizes to fit any space. The also have a garden shop for all of your decoration and gift needs.

Learn more

Cranborne Estate Christmas Tree Farm

Where: Alderholt, Fordingbridge, SP6 3DN

When: From November 26th

For more than 40 years, Cranborne Estates have been cultivating a vast area of land just for you to find the perfect Christmas tree. In fact, they now have over 60 000 of them, so even the pickiest of decorators will find their muse. They stock multiple species including the traditional Norway spruce and the increasingly popular Nordmann fir.

Learn more

Rob's Christmas Trees

Where: Pamphill Dairy Farm Shop, Pamphill, Wimborne, BH21 4ED

When: TBC

Most likely running from the end of November, this next location is always popular with locals due to their high quality and variety of trees available. Keep an eye on their website for more information very soon.

Learn more

Christmas at Moors Valley

Where: Moors Valley Country Park, Ashley Heath, BH24 2ET

When: From November 27th

Choose your tree in Moors Valley's spacious open-air Christmas Tree Shop, following the one-way system to browse hundreds of spruces or firs (5ft-8ft), as well as small potted trees and Christmas wreaths. All of the trees are sustainably grown in Britain to reduce their environmental impact.

Learn more

Pines and Needles

Where: Online

When: From mid-November

This next option is a little unusual but takes the stress out of Christmas tree hunting. Pre-order your tree and their drivers will deliver it safe and sound, ready to decorate, right to your door. You can also purchase lights and decorations from them to really make things easy.

Learn more

Fiveways Christmas Trees

Where: The Fiveways, Bournemouth, BH8 9QY

When: From November 29th

Our next location promises to sell "the finest Christmas trees in Bournemouth" and we can't argue with them or their very happy customers. They also run a free tree competition so head over to their Facebook page to find out more.

Learn more

Lenctenbury Farm

Where: Norden, Corfe Castle, Wareham, BH20 5DU

When: TBC

Most of the trees you will find at our last spot are grown right here in the county. They will soon be opening their gates for your discerning eye so keep an eye on their website and Facebook Page for more updates shortly.

Learn more