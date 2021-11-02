Where to get your Christmas tree in Norfolk 2021

One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We’ve found some great places in Norfolk to get yours.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and that can mean only one thing: it's time to dust off the decorations and get creative around your home. One of the centrepieces for the festive home is the Christmas tree: glowing with lights, adorned with baubles, and surrounded by gifts and family get-togethers.

In no particular order, we've found the best places in Norfolk to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.

Elveden Christmas Trees

Where: Elveden Farms, Elveden, Thetford, IP24 3TQ

When: From November 27th

Choose from Norway Spruce, Nordmann Fir, and Fraser Fir at the UK’s number one supplier of corporate and town centre display trees. But don't worry, they have a greats selection of smaller options to fit any home too.

Salle Estate Christmas Trees

Where: Manor Farm, Salle, Reepham, NR10 4SF

When: TBC

With 34 hectares of land dedicated to Christmas tree growing, Salle Farms is perfect for selecting just the right tree for your room. In previous years, they have also hosted a Christmas shop where you can buy accessories and other festive items such as wreaths.

Norfolk Christmas Trees

Where: Hall Farm, NR9 3BW

When: From November 25th

Choose between cut Norway Spruce and pot grown Nordmann Fir for your Christmas tree at the Great Melton Estate dedicated group.

Green Pastures

Where: Bergh Apton, NR15 1BQ

When: TBC

The family owned garden centre, farm shop and restaurant Green Pastures is located close to Norwich and has lots of Christmas trees ready for your festive decorating. Choose from fresh cut or pot grown trees and click and collect is also available. Keep an eye on social media for updates.

Thorpe Plant Centre

Where: Norwich NR7 9LW

When: TBC

Choose from cut and potted trees in all sorts of sizes. There will be tiny ones which are perfect for table tops or grand ones that will be dazzling for Christmas visitors. They will announce dates, prices, and times on their Facebook page shortly.

Manor Farm Christmas Trees

Where: Manor Farm, Great Hockham, IP24 1PE

When: Weekends in December

This family run farm are renowned for their high quality trees which are cut daily. If you can't make it on the weekend, give them a call and they will arrange something for you in the week.

Taverham Nursery

Where: Taverham, Norwich, NR8 6HT

When: TBC

Taverham Nursery will have a range of Nordmann Firs and Norway Spruce which will either be fresh-cut or potted. Don't forget to have a wander around their other products whilst you're there to find the perfect gift.

Christmas at Woodgate

Where: Woodgate Nursery, Aylsham, NR11 6UH

When: Late November

As part of a wider selection of festive options, this plant nursery will be offering a huge selection of potted and sawn Norwegian Spruce and Nordmann Fir Christmas trees. You can also enjoy a warming drink at Purdy’s tea room and find the right present for your favourite garden enthusiast.

Spruce

Where: Online only

When: Order now

This next option is a little unusual but takes the stress out of Christmas tree hunting. Pre-order your tree and their drivers will deliver it safe and sound, ready to decorate, right to your door. After Christmas, they will come back and take away the tree to recycle. They will deliver currently to NR1, NR2, NR3, NR4, NR5, NR6, NR7, plus Eaton, Cringleford, Poringland, Stoke Holy Cross, Costessey, and Trowse.

V. Moore and Sons Nursery

Where: Little Melton, NR9 3LG

When: TBC

Most likely running from the middle of November, this next location is always popular with locals due to their high quality and variety of trees available. Keep an eye on their Facebook for more information very soon.

Christmas Shop

Where: Moulton Nurseries Garden Centre, Moulton St Mary, NR13 3AP

When: Mid-November

Moulton Nurseries will be going all out for Christmas with just about everything you could possibly need for the holiday season. As well as perfect trees, they will also have wreaths, food, and gifts to browse.

Notcutts

Where: Norwich, NR4 6QP

When: November

You can already buy a potted Christmas tree from this popular chain of garden centres. The cut variety will be available very soon and "are famous for their quality and perfect shape that touch of Christmas magic into your home."

Blackrow Nurseries

Where: Longthorn House, Stratton Strawless, NR10 4DE

When: From December 1st

For almost 40 years, Blackrow have been growing their own Christmas trees, which they only cut at the last minute to ensure they last as long as possible. You can pick from their pre-cut or dig up your own on site.

