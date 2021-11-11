Where to get your Christmas tree in Somerset 2021
One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We’ve found some great places in Somerset to get yours.
It's the most wonderful time of the year and that can mean only one thing: it's time to dust off the decorations and get creative around your home. One of the centrepieces for the festive home is the Christmas tree: glowing with lights, adorned with baubles, and surrounded by gifts and family get-togethers.
In no particular order, we've found the best places in Somerset to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.
Yeovil Christmas Tree Farm
Where: Martock, Ash, TA12 6PD
When: From November 16th
Kicking us off, Yeovil Christmas Tree Farm has Christmas trees of lots of shapes and sizes ready to take home. There are also lots of essential Christmas decorations for sale to make your home ready for Christmas.
Osborne’s Christmas Trees
Where: Butleigh, BA6 8TP or Rode, BA11 6PE or Bath, SN14 8AH
When: From November 27th
A family business since 1982, Osborne’s has its own Christmas trees ready for you to pick and take home. With three locations across Somerset that are stocked weekly, they also offer a local delivery service.
Secret Valley Christmas Trees
Where: Cobbs Cross Farm, Goathurst, TA5 2DN
When: From November 20th
Secret Valley is not only a place to find Christmas trees, but also has its own farm that you can visit to see donkeys, cows, alpacas, and goats. John Hadwick, the owner of the farm, was a former chairman of the British Christmas Tree Growers Association and has grown many award-winning Christmas trees on the farm over 30 years.
Langford Lakes Christmas Tree Farm
Where: Middle Hill Farm, Langford Budville, TA21 0RS.
When: From November 20th
Langford Lakes is situated near Wellington and has more than 40 acres of land. It is owned by the Hendy family and is used to grow lovely Christmas trees ready to take home. This year they have also opened a Festive Shop for all those last minute decorations and wreaths.
Weston Christmas Trees
Where: Davan Caravans, St Georges, Weston-super-Mare, BS22 7XA
When: From November 26th
Their motto is 'great trees great prices' so you know you'll find the perfect tree at our next location. They only buy from members of the British Christmas Tree Growers Association so all the trees have been well looked after before you select yours.
Mole Valley Christmas Trees
Where: Yeovil, BA21 5BJ
When: From November 21st
Mole Valley offers a range of Christmas trees, a large selection of decorations, and even food for you to order ready for Christmas. Check out their website for online discounts too.
Old Star Christmas Trees
Where: Old Star Cottage, Beercrocombe, Taunton, TA3 6AJ
When: TBC
All the trees at Old Star are locally grown on a family run farm in the Quantocks so this is a great way to support local rural businesses this year. They can deliver locally if you need them to but hurry, once their stock is gone, it's gone.
Ryan's Christmas Tree Farm
Where: Shepton Mallet, BA4 4RZ
When: From November 25th
Pick you own and even cut it down yourself at our next location which is lovingly run by a local lad. They cannot wait to welcome you back and head over to their Facebook page for updates and competitions.
Bath Christmas Tree Farm
Where: nr Dunkerton, BA2 8BP
When: From November 27th
Wrap up warm and explore this Christmas tree farm until you find just the right one for you. Established in 2009, they have a great selection of Nordman Fir and Norway Spruce to choose from.
Premier Christmas Trees
Where: Orchard Barns, Rooksbridge, Nr Axbridge, BS26 2TG
When: From November 27th
Our next spot is a major producer and supplier of numerous varieties of trees, indoor and outdoor lights, tree tubs, stands, and festive goods for the county so you know you're in good hands. They also offer delivery and click and collect.
Mendip Christmas Tree Farm
Where: nr Dean, BA4 4RZ
When: From the last weekend in November
For more than 20 years, this farm has helped locals choose the perfect tree for their Christmas. Head over to their website and take a quick quiz to see which type of tree is best suited for your situation, then pop over and purchase the perfect one.