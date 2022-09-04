9 delightful Dorset gardens to visit in September

From exotic tropical planting to a perfumer’s botanical garden, enjoy late summer colour at these National Garden Scheme venues in Dorset

Knitson Old Farmhouse: Mature cottage garden with herbaceous borders, rockeries, climbers and shrubs, evolved and designed over six decades for year-round colour and interest. Large wildlife friendly kitchen garden with over 20 varieties of fruit. Historical stone artefacts, ancient trees and shrubs are used in the garden design.

Open: September 7 & 14 (midday – 4.30pm)

Where: Corfe Castle BH20 5JB

Mature cottage garden at Knitson Old Farmhouse, Corfe Castle - Credit: Louise Jolley

1 Pine Walk: A new opening for the NGS, with its exotic cannas, gingers and magnificent ferns, this ½ acre multi-level garden on a slope above Lyme Bay feels like a sub-tropical holiday destination. Planting reflects the owner’s love of Southern Africa including staggering succulents and late summer colour explosion with drifts of salvias, dahlias, asters, grasses and rudbeckia. Garden of the Year at the Melplash Show in 2019.

Open: September 9, 10 & 11 (11am-4pm)

Where: Lyme Regis DT7 3LA

Exotic planting with sea views at Pine Walk in Lyme Regis - Credit: ngs.org.uk

Higher Brimley Coombe Farm: Planted over the last five years to give year-round interest, well-planted deep herbaceous borders surround the house and new prairie styled planting blends into the orchard. Stunning views across the Marshwood Vale to the sea.

Open: September 8 & 11 (2-5pm)

Where: Stoke Abbott DT8 3JZ

Higher Brimley Coombe Farm, planted over the last five years - Credit: ngs.org.uk

Knowle Cottage: Located next to the church in Beaminster, this garden has a 35-metre-long south-facing herbaceous border with year-round colour, in autumn this includes dahlias, cosmos, echinacea and rudbeckia. Small orchard and vegetables in raised beds in adjacent walled area, small stream with bridge to pasture. Dogs welcome on leads.

Open: September 10 (11am-3.30pm)

Where: No.1 Shorts Lane, Beaminster DT8 3BD

Colourful herbaceous border at Knowle Cottage in Beaminster - Credit: ngs.org.uk

Annalal’s Gallery: Enchanting 150-year-old cottage, home of Royal Academy artists Anna and Lal Sims, with a 32ft x 12½ft garden on three patio levels. Pencil gate leads to colourful scented Victorian walled garden. Sculptures and paintings hide among the flowers and shrubs. Unusual studio and garden room.

Open: September 11 (2-4pm)

Where: 25 Millhams Street, Christchurch BH23 1DN

Hot border at Holme for Gardens - Credit: ngs.org.uk

Holme for Gardens: Extensive formal and informal gardens covering 8-acres strongly influenced by Hidcote Manor and The Laskett. Distinct ‘rooms’ separated by hedges and taller planting, extensive collection of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals sourced from across the UK. Pear tunnel, hot borders, white borders and ornamental grasses. Nursery, farm shop and restaurant.

Open: September 13 (10am-4.30pm)

Where: West Holme Farm, Wareham BH20 6AQ

Botanical scented gardens at Keyneston Mill - Credit: mgs.org.uk

Keyneston Mill: The creative home of Parterre Fragrances, this is a 50-acre working estate dedicated to fragrant and aromatic plants. The botanical garden divides into compartments featuring plants from different perfume families (floral, fern, citrus etc). Exhibition and café.

Open: September 13 (2-5pm)

Where: Tarrant Keyneston DT11 9HZ

Herons Mead: Abundant summer perennials and late seasonal exuberant plants amongst swathes of tall grasses feature in this ½ acre plant-lover’s garden. Wildlife pond, tiny woodland, cacti collection.

Open: September 18 (2-5pm)

Where: East Burton Road, East Burton BH20 6HF

Naturalistic grasses at Knoll Gardens, Hampreston - Credit: ngs.org.uk

Knoll Gardens: Naturalistic wildlife and environmentally-friendly gardens created by multiple Chelsea Gold Medal winner and grasses expert Neil Lucas. Renowned for its whispering ornamental grasses, it also features an abundance of show-stopping flowering perennials. Nursery selling quality plants, with expert advice readily available.

Open: September 23 (10am-5pm)

Where: Hampreston BH21 7ND

