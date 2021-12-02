Inside the dream Devon home vying to be named House of the Year on Grand Designs
- Credit: Rory Gardiner
A stone barn conversion in Devon is in line to be named House of the Year on renowned TV property show Grand Designs after being shortlisted as one of the top properties in the country.
The Outfarm at Blackawton near Totnes is on a shortlist of six amazing properties to be shortlisted for the RIBA House of the Year 2021. The annual award is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK. The winner will be revealed on Grand Designs: House of the Year, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9pm on Channel 4.
The original barn housed prize cattle but was abandoned for many years until it was rescued by Sarah and Tom of TYPE Architects in London, who undertook the work to transform it into something entirely different.
The architects decided to concentrate the project budget on the structure of the building, putting time and money into the old stone walls and the striking Douglas Fir frame, which is where the team of designers and carpenters at Devon-based firm Carpenter Oak were able to lend their expertise.
Carpenter Oak director Luke Copley-Wilkins said: “Having a project shortlisted for this RIBA award is such an honour. We’ve been building timber framed homes in the UK and overseas for over 30 years and take great care and pride in everything we make, so to be recognised by the industry in this way is an incredible reward for the whole team.”
The RIBA judges said of The Outfarm: “Within a typology of barn conversions, this place is approaching work-of-art status. It tells a wonderful story of family ambition with father, son and partner working hard with vision and restraint.
“This unique and rediscovered barn was no ordinary barn, and this is clear to see in the quality of its masonry, its scale, its proportion, and its immediate landscape setting, complete with its subtle but powerfully anchoring crescent shaped enclosure.
“It was a place for prize cattle, and now through its faultless execution has transformed this previously abandoned building into something worthy of being a scheduled monument.
“As a piece of contemporary design, everything that has been added brings continuity to its past and present life and sets up a wonderful future of further interpretation and use. From the structural steel shoes that stabilise the original half-rounded columns, to the new roof, specifically engineered to allow for an additional mezzanine if and when necessary.
“The judges couldn't find fault in any of the decisions, from the lightest of touches in the treatment of the landscape, to the hand-forged balustrades. A gem in the rough.”
The structural engineers for the project - PCA Consulting Engineers – are also Devon-based.
The Outfarm (also known as Redhill Barn) has already been given the RIBA South West Award 2021, RIBA South West Conservation Award 2021 and the RIBA National Award 2021.
