Has your conservatory reached its glass ceiling?

Having progressed from functional to social space, the conservatory is now in its next phase of regeneration as a contemporary all-year-round living area

Product innovation, sophisticated designs and better materials have allowed conservatories to move from the traditional white plastic, u-PVC box with polycarbonate roof used on occasion to single-story extensions with a solid roof system that are now an integral part of the home.

Glass technology has also improved immeasurably, and as a result glass conservatory roofs have benefited from pioneering manufacturing techniques to become the sought-after option.

And it’s no wonder, according to Steve Rawding, Sales and Marketing Director at leading Kent home improvement company FineLine, as the benefits can outweigh solid roof options.

“A glass conservatory roof no longer means a conservatory will be boiling hot in the summer and freezing cold in the winter,” said Steve.

“The combination of ventilation and high-performance glass deflecting up to 86% the sun’s rays during the hotter months and the glass trapping the heat in during the winter means the conservatory really is a room for all seasons.

“Like solid roof options, this means glass roofs now offer excellent thermal abilities, ensuring an optimal, comfortable, temperature 365 days of the year.

“Unlike other solid roofs, however, glass roofs provide the unique benefit of allowing a conservatory to be flooded with much more natural light, providing an elegant installation both inside and out.”

Glass roofs are now exceptionally durable, protecting a conservatory from even the harshest weather, while innovative spacer bars, insulated perimeters, chambered top caps and trickle vents mean no leaks, draughts, moisture, or condensation.

A range of advanced smart glass options to choose from means even greater thermal performance, reducing the conservatory’s carbon footprint, while maintenance will be a thing of the past thanks to self-cleaning glass, which uses the sun’s energy to burn off any dirt and an invisible coating to aid water in removing any debris that has built up.

Steve added: “With all the benefits of a solid roof, including helping to save money on heating bills, plus many more besides, a glass conservatory roof is a win-win for homeowners.”

