Auction of Flaxley Abbey’s unique collection

This month sees the opportunity to acquire the unique collection from Flaxley Abbey, the former seat of the Crawley-Boevey Baronets

The contents of one of the only remaining houses to bear witness to the genius of the great stage and interior designer Oliver Messel (1904-1978) are going up for sale.

The Flaxley Abbey sale contains many of Messel’s own pieces from his private collection (a lot of works that were inherited through generations of his family), as well as original pieces designed by him especially for the family and Flaxley Abbey, whose flamboyant interiors are reminiscent of his theatrical background. It is the only country house Oliver Messel ever designed and remodelled and is one of a depleting number of interiors by him still in existence. The extensive collection charts the history of the country house in England in the 20th century, with its diverse selection of furniture, paintings and works of art, which have been acquired by various owners of the house spanning a period of 500 years.

Oliver Messel, by James de Vries - Credit: Courtesy The Messel Family Archive & Collection

Flaxley Abbey, Gloucestershire - Credit: Nic Barlow/courtesy The Messel Family Archive & Collection

Founded in 1151 as a Cistercian monastery by Roger Fitzmiles, 2nd Earl of Hereford, Flaxley Abbey has remained with the same family since 1960, when it was purchased by the industrialist Fred Watkins, with Messel completely redesigning the interiors between 1962-1963.

Antony Armstrong-Jones – Lord Snowden – was Messel’s nephew, which led to his commission to create the interiors of Princess Margaret’s house on the island of Mustique. It was such a success that he received a further commission by Colin Tennant to design 18 other original villas on the island.

An English School painting, dating from circa 1740, depicts a view of a house with projecting pavilions, situated in a luscious park, with an oval pool and figures in the foreground. The work hung in the drawing room of the Messel’s family home, Homstead Manor, before it was incorporated into Flaxley Abbey, and can be seen in an archive photograph. It is estimated to fetch £7,000-10,000

Charles II painted oak mother of pearl and bone inlaid enclosed chest of drawers, c.1660 - Credit: Barney Hindle

Set of eight George II walnut and parcel gilt dining chairs bearing the arms of the Altieri family, c.1730 - Credit: Barney Hindle

Among historical works in the sale that relate back to Flaxley Abbey’s illustrious history is a Charles II painted oak, mother of pearl and bone inlaid enclosed chest of drawers, which carries an estimate of £10,000-£15,000, and a portrait of an 11-year-old James Boevey, an ancestor of the Crawley-Boevey.

A set of eight George II walnut and parcel gilt dining chairs bearing the arms of the Altieri family, dating from circa 1730, are believed to be from Palazzo Altieri, showing the quality and history of the works on offer. Palazzo Altieri in Rome was the palace and home of the papal Altieri family. It housed many stunning artworks and was decorated and furnished with only the most exceptional pieces. The chairs once furnished Messel’s parents’ home Nymans (which burnt down in 1947, causing the family to relocate to Holmstead Manor). The set is estimated to fetch £10,000-15,000. A stunning 16th-century Italian Maiolica charger from Urbino – and also once in the historic Messel collection before it was at Flaxley Abbey – is estimated to fetch £600-800.

The Collection formerly from Flaxley Abbey: An Oliver Messel Commission takes place at Dreweatts Donnington Priory salerooms on October 3, 2022. dreweatts.com

SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life magazine for more beautiful homes and interiors.