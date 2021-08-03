Top tips for a great garden staycation this summer

Published: 4:32 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM August 3, 2021

Oxley's have given us some helpful ideas and tips to help you plan a holiday in your own garden this summer.

With many holiday plans on hold or restrictions and other commitments keeping many people closer to home this summer, you may be looking for some ideas for alternatives that still let you treat yourself and the family. If you're struggling for ideas or just want that little extra something to make the time more special, look no further. We spoke with furniture designers Oxley's about their small change you can make to recreate the popular trends this summer, all from the safety and comfort of your back garden. Scroll down for their top four tips

Holidaying at Home

With a July heatwave reaching heights of 32 degrees, and another one predicted for August, it’s no surprise that so many of us have opted to create spaces in our gardens that remind us of being poolside. In fact, Google searches for ‘lounger’ have spiked by 66 percent in 2021, whilst searches for ‘home swimming pool’ have seen an 82 percent increase.

When it comes to creating a staycation feel in your own garden, simple changes can go a long way. For example, adding a relaxation area, complete with comfortable loungers to recline and read a book on sunny days. If possible, separate this area from the dining area in your garden to distinguish between the ‘relaxation zone’ and more formal ‘dining zone’, just like in a hotel. For maximum impact, add a pop-up pool to help you cool down on warmer days and guarantee fun for the whole family.

Country Living in the City

The last 18 months have seen an increasing number of Brits escaping the city in favour of countryside homes. For those looking to get the best of both worlds, creating a cottage-style garden is a fantastic way to bring a slice of the countryside to an urban space – and it’s easier to achieve than you might think.

Cottage-style gardens can be created in any garden, regardless of size. In fact, there really are no rules when it comes to creating a cottage garden. Forget everything you’ve learnt and opt for brightly coloured plants, casual lines, and rustic pots. We recommend repeating colours and plant varieties throughout the space to create some consistency without looking too formal.

Add a Garden Bar for a bigger treat this summer - Credit: Oxley's

Garden Bars

Google searches for ‘how to build a home bar’ have increased by 250 percent since the beginning of pandemic. With more and more people discovering the joys of evenings spent in their gardens, the trend for alfresco drinks at home is showing no sign of slowing down.

To create the perfect drinks terrace, you’ll need a well-stocked bar. You can buy pre-made garden bar structures online, or, if you’re after something more bespoke, they are simple to build using some timber, shelving and a string of fairy lights. Once your bar is in place, simply add a comfortable seating area, your favourite tipples and an outside speaker, and you are ready to host the perfect night in for you and your friends.

Sustainable Spaces

Although our individual gardens have a relatively small footprint, the way we use them can have a big impact on the environment. This year, we’ve seen the rise of the sustainable garden with more and more homeowners opting to create spaces that not only look fantastic but support the planet too.

There are lots of simple swaps that you can make to help your garden become more environmentally friendly, from planting insect-friendly flowers and conserving water, right through to purchasing garden furniture that is made from sustainable materials.

