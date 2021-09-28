6 things to do in your garden this month

Published: 2:20 PM September 28, 2021

A little work in the garden in autumn will pay dividends in spring - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1 Cut up any windfall apples and pears and place them on the bird table to encourage birds into your garden. Different bird feeders will attract different birds and birds are great for keeping garden pasts under control.

Windfall apples can help birds through the colder months - and they will help keep the pests at bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2 Falling leaves landing on a pond can soon decay so if you haven’t already, it is a good idea to cover the pond with a net.

3 Dig up the main crop potatoes once the foliage has yellowed and remember to leave them to dry out for a day before storing. Broad beans can be sown now, ‘Andaluce Claudia’ is the ideal variety and will give you an early crop next year.

4 Plant small rooted clumps of thyme, mint, chives and parsley and plant in pots on your windowsill they will be on hand for cooking and make your kitchen smell lovely.

5 Towards the end of this month and going into November is the best time to plant tulips for a good display in the spring.

Plant tulip bulbs now for a good display next year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6 Hang any tomato or pepper plants with green fruits upside down indoors to ripen, and if you have grown them in grow bags you can re-use them by cutting away the top and sowing late salad crops. Protecting them with a cloche will extend the season even more.