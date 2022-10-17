Using plants such as persicaria in both the front and back gardens helps to link the two spaces - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

A Cotswold garden where the flood risk is managed through design. Words and pictures by Mandy Bradshaw

At first glance, the boardwalk curving around circular beds full of colourful perennials and swaying grasses looks like simply an interesting design. In fact, the layout of this Cotswold garden has its origins in the need to solve several problems, not least winter flooding.

Heavy clay soil in all but the lower end and a brook running along one edge of the plot mean that water levels regularly rise with heavy winter rain, and the garden needs to be able to withstand the chance of being inches deep in water.

Add to that an ugly telegraph pole in one corner and wanting to link the garden to open fields beyond and it’s clear why owners Paula Staples and Alan Briggs called in award-winning designer Martyn Wilson.

Curved boardwalks have been used to cope with potential flooding - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

Clever design has made the most of a challenging site - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

When he first saw the garden in Honeybourne back in 2019, it was a long, empty rectangle behind a new build bungalow with little more than a shed and the owners’ greenhouse from their previous house.

Martyn, who has won gold at both RHS Hampton and Malvern, retrained as a garden designer after a career as a town planner specialising in flood management – he wrote the flood risk management strategy for Worcestershire. He quickly realised the potential problem of the brook, which flooded not long after his initial conversation with Paula and Alan.

‘The brook was in part a lead for the design,’ he comments.

He was keen to divide up the plot without creating anything too formal that would jar with the rural setting.

‘Because it was large, blank space, I felt it needed a bit of flow and breaking up but not in the traditional sense of using hedging, given the issues there are around potential flooding. So, it's taken a slightly different approach.’

That approach has been using weathered oak-style Millboard, a composite material, as a sinewy boardwalk around circular beds – Alan had specified no straight lines and Paula had wanted paths that wouldn’t need weeding.

The end of the garden has been kept deliberately informal - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

The gentle slope from the house to the far end of the garden has been altered in places to make some of the beds slightly higher, adding another flood-proofing element.

The boardwalk is raised further above the beds, ensuring feet stay dry no matter what the water levels are.

An existing terrace has had a soakaway system added to improve drainage and this empties into the first of the beds, a bog garden, created to cope with the excess water.

Tall yellow plumes of Ligularia przewalskii ’The Rocket’, mingle with white astilbe, zandestachia, Siberian iris, and ferns.

Surprisingly, Alchemilla mollis and Verbena bonariensis, are also thriving in this bed although, as Martyn points out, they are towards the outer edges where it is drier.

If the bog garden starts to dry out during summer, it’s topped up using rainwater collected in numerous water butts while any excess winter water is channelled into a purpose-made swale, or ditch, that takes it into the lower lawn.

Alchemilla mollis and Monarda ‘Gardenview Scarlet’ make an eye-catching combination - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

Verbena bonariensis is happy in drier spots in the beds - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

‘It’s a way of dealing with the water that comes off the terrace and helping to dry out some elements of the garden,’ explains Martyn.

Another damp border runs alongside the boundary with the neighbouring garden. Here the ground is kept moist thanks to drainage from the original retaining wall.

The long sweeping space is filled with drifts of plants, including monarda, Rudbeckia fulgida ‘Goldsturm’, Aster x frikartii ‘Monch’ and astilbe. Bergenia gives early spring colour and useful ground cover, Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’ makes a soft screen, and Cornus sanguinea ‘Midwinter Fire’ adds winter interest. Surprisingly, this is a Cotswold garden without roses as Paula vetoed them due to the work they generate.

A multi-stemmed amelanchier and malus have been put in as sizeable trees to add structure and height: ‘I think in this garden, rather than waiting for semi mature or quite young trees, it was important to get some structure in here straight away,’ says Martyn.

White Hydrangea arborescens ‘Annabelle’ adds a cool tone that’s picked up in more hydrangeas and the white stems of Betula jacquemontii on the other side of the garden.

Here there’s more of a woodland feel with Luzula nivea and Viburnum davidii, alongside Pittosporum tenuifolium ‘Tom Thumb’, choisya and skimmia.

The silver birch are part of the solution to the telegraph pole eyesore. A layered screen has been planted, starting with the birch and moving on to Betula nigra and a liquidambar, which will both tolerate higher water levels.

‘While it does flood, it drains away quickly at the bottom end because of the fall of the land and loamy soil.’

The screen of trees and the way pops of colour elsewhere in the garden draw your eye away mean the telegraph pole is now all but invisible from the bungalow.

Nearby, a small vegetable garden has raised beds made from oak sleepers – the ideal solution to potential flooding and clay soil that is difficult to work.

Shades of pink and white in the perennial meadow - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

The meadow is an easy way to add summer colour - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

As the garden moves down towards the brook and open fields, so it becomes more informal. Aiding that transition is a circular perennial meadow, part of a mix by Pictorial Meadows.

The combination of white achillea, pale pink mallow, and mauve scabious shot through with Patrinia scabiosifolia (Golden lace) and cerise lychnis provides a soft swathe of colour that is perfect for attracting pollinators – one of the stipulations of Martyn’s brief.

Beyond is a final splash of colour – the orange tones of Helenium ‘Waltraut’ against cerise flowers of persicaria – before the simplicity of mown paths through long grass.

Logs from pollarding work on the willows that border the brook have been used to make a long, rustic ‘wall’.

‘It adds a feature with the texture of the logs and helps to mask some of the infrastructure and the pylon.’

Walking through the garden is a journey of constantly changing levels with steps up and down from different sections of the boardwalk – ‘It just adds a bit more interest as it's not all on the flat.’

Persicaria and helenium add some vibrant colour - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’ is planted deliberately close to the edge of the boardwalk - Credit: © Mandy Bradshaw

In one area, more calamagrostis has been planted deliberately close to the boardwalk, partly to stop anyone falling off and partly for the feel of its soft plumes.

‘If you were to have something like miscanthus there where the foliage is quite coarse you wouldn’t want to be brushing up against it,’ observes Martyn.

The circular design disguises the rectangular shape of the garden – ‘The idea with the curves is it bounces your eyes left to right across the garden.’ – while repeating plants or simply colours gives cohesion.

This is a trick that has been used to link the front garden with the back with plants such as bright geums – ‘Prinses Juliana’ in the front and ‘Scarlet Tempest’ in the back – providing visual repetition.

Good garden design is about solving the problems of a site while still creating something beautiful. In this garden, it has succeeded.

More information about Wilson Associates Garden Design is on the website: wilsongardendesign.co.uk

