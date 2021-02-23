5 cherry blossom trees to plant for spring

Promotion

Published: 1:18 PM February 23, 2021

Spring is just around the corner – cue warmer days, a fresh start and soft white and pink blossom.

To capture springtime blossom in your garden, try planting one or more of these five flowering cherry trees, recommended by Jason Claridge, director of Hawthorn & Hornbeam in Harpenden.





1) Yoshino Cherry (Prunus x yedoensis)

This stunning flowering cherry has been cultivated for centuries in Japan and takes its name from the famous cherry covered mountain Yoshino. Its abundant clusters of blushed white almond-scented flowers emerge from March to April and are a favourite for bees. It’s also a great choice as a multi-stem tree due to its graceful slender arching branches.





2) Accolade Cherry (Prunus ‘Accolade’)

This little, but elegant tree comes to life in early spring with its delicate clouds of rose-pink, semi-double flowers which gracefully fade to a soft, light pink. It’s easy to grow and tolerant of most soil types - great either as a standalone specimen or part of an ornamental woodland.





Sunset Boulevard Cherry (Prunus Serrulata ‘Sunset Boulevard’) - Credit: Hawthorn & Hornbeam

3) Sunset Boulevard Cherry (Prunus serrulata ‘Sunset Boulevard’)

This is a very neat, conical, upright, flowering cherry which produces a spectacular mid-spring show of long-lasting, large, single white flowers with pink edges. Its narrow form makes it an ideal choice for avenue planting or as a striking accent tree.





4) Great White Cherry (Prunus serrulata ‘Tai-Haku’)

This iconic, ancient Japanese flowering cherry displays magnificent single, large, icy white flowers. It is synonymous with historical drawings and age-old artworks of Japan. The canopy is wide-reaching and can grow to be wider, rather than taller, making it an ideal specimen tree (tree planted singularly as a focus of attention).

Japanese Flowering Cherry (Prunus Serrulata ‘Fugenzo’) - Credit: Hawthorn & Hornbeam

5) Japanese Flowering Cherry (Prunus serrulata ‘Fugenzo’)

One of the later flowering cherry trees, this has fragrant, large, double, white blooms which fade to pink with age and hang in clusters, often lasting into June. Together with its rounded, umbrella-like canopy, this can make an impressive feature tree in any garden.





Why plant cherry blossom trees?

Jason says: “Spring blossom brings an added dimension to your garden or landscape with its amazing display of flowers before the start of summer.”

“Not only are cherry blossom trees stunning to look at, but they are also a valuable early source of pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators. They’re incredibly symbolic, holding a prominent position in Japanese culture, signalling a time of renewal.”





How to plant cherry blossom in your garden

"Cherry blossom trees can be really striking as an avenue or group of trees but can work equally well as standalone specimens. Choose your favourite blossom colour and look for the best form to fit your garden," says Jason.

Speak to a member of the Hawthorn & Hornbeam team for help finding the best tree for your garden.





