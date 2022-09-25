Spring ahead

Philippa Pearson plans a colourful spring display with help from a long-standing Herts garden centre

As the garden prepares for autumn and winter, it’s time to start planning ahead to spring to create an outstanding display of colour and interest for weeks on end with bulbs. You’ll find a huge variety available now. You may have stalwarts you plant every year but it’s always worth trying something new and different.

The velvet-like flowers of tulips - a beloved flower of the Van Hage team, given their Dutch roots - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library



I have a range of bulbs for my garden in borders and containers, and I take the time to plan a display that will begin at Christmas and go on until May. Snowdrops start things off, sometimes as early as mid-December, and it’s a pure joy to see their tiny white flowers on a crisp winter’s day.

Inside the house, I have a collection of glass hyacinth jars that are filled with water and a specially prepared bulb placed in the shaped reservoir at the top. You’ll find prepared hyacinths available now, although they sell very quickly. If you plant them now and put them in a dark frost-free place until shoots emerge, they should be ready for Christmas and new year.



You can also plant up prepared Paperwhite Daffodils now in containers. Like indoor hyacinths, these bulbs are specially prepared for growing inside, you can use special bulb compost for containers, and have the most exquisite perfume.



Bulbs in containers are a big thing in my garden, and it’s quite a major exercise working out what to put in which container, and where these will go. I have lots of containers near my front door as a big welcome to visitors, and I use different tulips, dwarf Iris ‘Harmony’ and miniature ‘Tête à Tête’ daffodils, which are brilliant for pots as well as borders. Mixed with bulbs are wallflowers, violas and pansies, also available now.

Amaryllis ‘Marilyn’ - Credit: Van Hage



Tulips are traditionally planted in November which is later than other bulbs to avoid Tulip Fire, a fungal disease which attacks the bulbs. You can order or buy your varieties a little earlier, but keep the bulbs in a cool, dry place until ready for planting. Gardeners often dig up tulips after flowering and throw them away, replacing with new stock in autumn as bulbs don’t always produce good flowers year after year.



The secret to getting successive blooms each year is to plant bulbs deeper to discourage the production of bulbils, baby bulbs, as this allows the plant put all its energy into producing flowers and not offspring. Other advantages of deeper planting are no staking for taller varieties and it’s easier to plant on top of deeper bulbs. You can lift and store bulbs in summer and replace them with seasonal planting such as dahlias, cosmos and other summer bedding plants.



Advice from Van Hage

At Van Hage’s flagship garden centre in Great Amwell in East Herts they really enjoy the bulb season. It’s a historical event for the whole team, dating from the early days of Mr Cornelius Van Hage when he would breed new varieties of daffodils in the fields around the site. You’ll find an interesting and varied range of bulbs with many sold loose - an economical way of buying large quantities, while prepacked bulbs are perfect for smaller areas and containers.

Miniature Iris ‘Harmony’ - Credit: Van Hage



There’s lots of help available if you are not sure which bulbs to choose for your garden. Look out for daffodil of the year ‘Tamara’, which has golden yellow and very early flowers from February, plus, many more varieties with different colours are available.



Other favourites with the Van Hage team include the graceful tulip ‘Ballerina’ which has beautiful orange flowers with red tones and slightly pointed petals which open in the day and close in the evening. I also love this tulip, and it looks great in containers. Look out for some unusual and specialist bubs: Camassia has tall blue flowers from May to June, and Eremurus which has graceful, very tall, yellow or orange-rose flowers, around 1m high in June and July.



Alliums, ideal for borders and pots, and very popular at The Chelsea Flower Show this year, are loved by the team and they have and around 15 different varieties to choose from. Exotic and colourful Amaryllis makes the perfect Christmas gift or enjoy them in your home, they are easy to grow.

Alliums of different colours and sizes make a great display - Credit: Van Hage



Van Hage has a beautiful range of colours, and favourites this year are ‘Black Pearl’ – richly coloured, dark maroon flowers, ‘Elvas’- a stunning double flower with white petals and a rich, raspberry throat, and ‘Marilyn’ – another double of snowy white flowers, with a soft lime throat.



Angela Coward, category manager for horticulture at Van Hage, suggests trying the ‘lasagne’ method of layering bulbs in containers. This is where you choose different varieties to flower at different times. All are grown in the same pot and layered at different depths.



Angela says: ‘Window boxes are perfect for dwarf varieties of daffodils, iris and snowdrop and muscari, then add tulips on top of these bulbs, and plant autumn bedding such as pansies and violas on top.’



