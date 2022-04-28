From a treat of tulips to the boldness of new bluebells - these gorgeous Yorkshire gardens are looking spectacular right now





Burnby Hall, Pocklington

The tulip is a flower with happiness shining out – and the place to enjoy a real a treat of tulips is Burnby Hall and gardens, Pocklington. This weekend is the perfect time to catch the annual Tulip Festival - with more than 15,000 tulips (130 varieties) on display. There’s also a walled garden and café. Burnbyhallgardens.com





Mount Grace Priory, Osmotherley

The smart cafe at Mount Grace Priory - Credit: English Heritage Trust

From the monk’s cell garden filled with herbs, flowers and vegetables to the 13-acres of newly rejuvenated Arts and Crafts gardens, Mount Grace, Britain’s most complete surviving Carthusian monastery, is glorious to visit at any time of the year. Spring brings a spectacular display of bluebells.Nice café on site too. english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/mount-grace-priory/

Discover stunning Yorkshire historic houses with gorgeous gardens

Parcevall Hall Gardens, Wharfedale

A hidden gem in the Dales - Parcevall Hall & Gardens, at Skyreholme in Wharfedale - Credit: Park Dale / Alamy Stock Photo

Located at the head of a small valley, discover 24 acres of formal and woodland gardens, rising up the hillside for 200 feet giving wonderful views in every direction. Enjoy woodland walks, formal, south facing terraces, a bedrock limestone rock garden, all set against the stunning back-drop of the Yorkshire Dales. parcevallhallgardens.co.uk

Stillingfleet near York

Planting gets personal here in a garden that’s been lovingly created by owners Vanessa and John Cook Described as a quintessentially English garden, it is first and foremost a family garden. Make a day of it – there are exhibitions, a tea room and a good calendar of courses – gardening and beyond.stillingfleetlodgenurseries.co.uk



