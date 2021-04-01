Published: 3:00 PM April 1, 2021

With the country opening up again like a spring bloom, we can set our sights once more on exploring the county, including visiting some of Hertfordshire’s wonderful gardens.



It was nearly a century ago that the future king George VI drove his sports car to St Paul’s Walden Bury to try for the third time to gain the hand in marriage of Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. Here at her family’s country estate near Hitchin, Bertie finally persuaded the future Queen Mother to marry him. On the afternoon of Sunday, April 11 you can walk in their footsteps as the estate, still in the ownership of the Bowes-Lyons, opens its doors for the charitable National Garden Scheme.



The formal woodland garden was created in 1720, covering more than 50 acres. There are long rides lined with clipped beech hedges leading to temples, statues, a lake and a terraced theatre. You'll also spot seasonal displays of daffodils, magnolias and rhododendrons, and plenty of wildflowers.

View along an undulating beech-lined avenue towards the house at St Pauls Walden Bury near Hitchin - Credit: MMGI / Marianne Majerus



Tickets are £7.50 (booking required) and entry for children is free. If you can’t make the opening on April 11, the gardens will be open again to the public on May 9.



Also opening for the NGS this spring in Herts

In Welwyn The Mill House, a listed home with associated millstream and race, has ancient apple and box trees underplanted with perennials and herbaceous delights. Other highlights include a large tulip display, colourful terrace and vegetable planters. Open on April 17, 18 and 21.



The quaintly-named Pie Corner is an impressive red brick modern house built on classical lines with formal lawns and pool and views over a valley in Bedmond. The gardens become wilder towards the woodland edge. Open April 25.



The Old Rectory in Sarratt, also opening on Sunday April 25, is a wild garden covering 20 acres against the backdrop of the Chess valley and the Chilterns. See specimen trees, semi-ancient woodland and a sculpture collection.



For details of all the Hertfordshire gardens opening for charitable causes this spring and beyond, head to ngs.org.uk



