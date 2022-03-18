Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 ways a robotic mower can keep your lawn looking its best

Chad Holroyd

Published: 3:45 PM March 18, 2022
Updated: 4:07 PM March 18, 2022
Close up of robotic lawnmower cutting grass at Tallis Amos Group, Evesham

The Husqvarna Automower® Range is an environmentally friendly option for homeowners. - Credit: Husqvarna

As the warmer months draw ever closer, many of us will be tackling the time-consuming task of keeping our lawn a suitable length.

However, there's an efficient alternative that can free up your time, allow you to spend your summer doing the things you love, and ensure your garden remains looking its best. The Husqvarna Automower® Range offers an array of advantages over more traditional models, including zero carbon emissions, adjustable features and a simple, elegant design. 

To help us learn more, we chat with Colin McIntyre, branch manager at the Tallis Amos Group in Evesham. He talks us through the benefits of owning an Automower® robotic lawn mower.

Mother and daughter play with lego whilst robot mower works in background at Tallis Amos Group, Cotswolds

Robotic mowers can work quietly and unaccompanied, allowing you to spend more time doing the things you love. - Credit: Husqvarna

1. Easy to install

For anyone worried about operating a complicated piece of technology, you’ll be pleased to know that these new models are very intuitive. All that’s required during the installation process is to set up the charging station, charge the battery, lay the boundary cable and guide wire, then you’re all set. 

“The simplicity of the Husqvarna Automower® Range makes a real difference when you’re setting it up and whilst it’s working,” Colin explains. “For any adjustments that need to be made, you can download the app to your phone and do them manually. Depending on your preference, you can either carry out the installation process yourself or have specialists handle it before you receive your mower.” 

2. A smart, hassle-free mower

Rather than having to go over every inch of your garden several times, the robotic mower memorises the layout of your lawn within the parameters of the boundary cable. Motion sensors ensure Automower® robotic lawn mowers do not damage themselves on trees or other solid objects within your garden. “They can handle uneven terrain, self-analyse its battery life and even recharge itself to continue cutting the grass. They demand very little assistance and maintenance from the owner,” Colin says. 

The machine is relatively quiet, meaning that you can have the mower running in the background without disturbing you or your neighbours. Many of the models have a built-in GPS and remote connectivity, making them incredibly self-reliant and enabling them to cover every area within the boundary cable that you have laid out.

Robotic lawnmower cuts grass in between potted plants and gravel at Tallis Amos Group, Evesham

Husqvarna Automower® robotic lawn mowers have motion sensors that allow them to avoid walls and trees whilst mowing the lawn. - Credit: Husqvarna

3. Long-lasting and resilient

With a long-life battery and the ability to tackle the most challenging terrain, robotic mowers are a great investment. For optimal performance and to ensure your robotic mower lasts for many years, it's best to clean the blades regularly, replace them every other month, and safely store your mower throughout the winter months.

Colin says: “I've owned a Husqvarna Automower® robotic lawn mower for about five years and it hasn’t missed a beat. The battery life is extremely long-lasting and energy-efficient. You can also manually adjust the cutting height so that it can take care of longer grass if need be. It’s a tough mower that can handle plenty of challenges!” 

4. A sustainable option for the future

One of the most important aspects of these modern lawnmowers is their tiny environmental footprint, particularly compared to older models. There’s no need to use petrol or any other fuel besides electricity, which not only means there are no carbon emissions, but their energy consumption is also remarkably low – requiring less than a 60W light bulb.

“Robotic mowers are an excellent choice if you’re concerned about the emissions created by conventional lawnmowers that run on fossil fuels,” Colin says. “There are several innovations to these mowers that have a real, positive impact on the environment and your garden. The mower's fine clippings can also be recycled and used as fertiliser for your lawn." 

Husqvarna lawnmower cutting the lawn with woman raking leaves in background at Tallis Amos Group, Cotswolds

The ultra-fine clippings can be recycled back into the soil as a natural fertiliser for your garden. - Credit: Husqvarna

5. Giving you back your free time

Alongside all the new features and environmental benefits that the Husqvarna Automower® Range provides, perhaps the biggest benefit to your lifestyle is the extra time it gives you to relax. The autonomy and quiet efficiency of a robot lawnmower will tick one more chore from your to-do list, meaning you can sit back, relax and enjoy a freshly trimmed lawn, all summer long. 

For more information on how to order a Husqvarna Automower® robotic lawn mower, visit tallisamos.co.uk/residential/robotic-mowers or call 0345 222 0456. 

