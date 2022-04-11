The Lancashire Life 75th anniversary garden at the Chorley Flower Show

Everything will be coming up roses for our 75th anniversary celebrations – as well as geraniums, hosta, anemones and heathers. They will all form a part of the Lancashire Life we are creating for this summer’s Chorley Flower Show.

During the show – which runs from July 29-31 – our garden will be in a prime spot in the grounds at the front of the recently renovated Astley Hall.

And once the show is over, it will be moved to a permanent site elsewhere in the grounds of the hall, close to the Chelsea Flower Show silver medal winning Evaders Garden created by John Everiss in 2015.

Designer John Everiss in The Evaders Garden which won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015 - Credit: Chorley Flower Show

The Lancashire Life garden is being designed by Greg Anderton who runs a plant centre at Lytham Hall and has created a range of domestic gardens.

This is his first show garden and he said: ‘Designing this garden is such a great project. It is a real honour to be invited to be involved with Lancashire Life’s anniversary and the Chorley Flower Show which has grown so much over the last few years.’

Since it was launched in 2012, Chorley Flower Show has grown to become a three day event which attracts thousands of visitors to the grounds of Astley Hall. This year’s event will feature professional exhibitors, displays by local and national societies, a gardening theatre with demonstrations by experts and a range of traders.

Greg’s design incorporates three distinct Lancashire landscapes which will be connected by a stream.

Greg creating a planter at Lytham Hall - Credit: John Cocks

Greg, who spent his early years in Darwen before moving to the Fylde coast, said: ‘The surroundings in this county are quite varied. From the bleakness and scale of the moorlands, to the calm of our historic woodlands and the spaciousness of our coastlines. This garden is a celebration of all the beautiful countryside we enjoy in Lancashire.

‘We established these three areas of moorland, woodland and coastline as distinct areas within the garden scheme. To connect the themes together we are using the journey of a stream. Starting on the moorland and running through the woodland rivers down to the seashore.

‘The moorland garden area is at the top of the garden. It includes the spring for the stream together with a range of elegant ornamental grasses. I’ve also included a number of low growing heathers which will provide ground level colour during the late season. The idea is to really capture the essence of the moorland colours and textures.

‘The stream runs through to the woodland garden area. Here there will be coniferous trees and favourites well known in Lancashire like birch, alder and yew. A path and bridge allow the public to pass through the woodland and continue over the stream. Under planting will be sympathetic to our natural environment. Foxgloves and ferns make up a proportion of the scheme together with shade dwelling garden plants like anemones, hosta and hardy geraniums. These provide colour and variety.

‘The stream winds finally in to a planting area inspired by the coastline. A beach pond will be created with cobbles, sand and stone to depict the shoreline. All this surrounded by beautiful planting inspired by the dunes and seaside areas around the county largely in the popular shades of blues, purples and whites.’

Crowds in the amateur marquee at a previous Chorley Flower Show - Credit: Martin Birchall Photography

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: ‘Preparations for the Chorley Flower Show are under way to make this year's show even bigger and better than ever. We are very excited to see the Lancashire Life show garden being created especially for the event, in their 75th anniversary year and this year also marks the centenary of Astley Hall being handed over to Chorley Council.

‘We’re very much looking forward to seeing the show garden that talented garden designer Greg Anderton is creating for the show – it’s a fantastic platform for him to showcase his creativity and skills to the thousands of visitors that attend the show.’

There's always plenty of refreshments on offer - Credit: Martin Birchall Photography