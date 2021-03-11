Spring flowers to plant right now

Published: 4:04 PM March 11, 2021

Add colour to your garden now with the top flowers of March and make the season even brighter



March is the month we’ve all been waiting for – spring has officially arrived. We look forward to warmer days, but snow, frost, or torrential rain are not unusual. There is no way of knowing what’s heading our way, but one thing is for sure: the flowers belonging to this month can cope with anything and promise to add colour and that feeling of spring, whatever the weather.



Pansies and primulas



It’s an exciting time for gardeners with garden centres and nurseries filling their shelves with bright and cheery spring flowers. Pansies and primulas are at the front of the queue when it comes to colour choice.



Daffodils



No March garden would be complete without daffodils. The daffodil has long been a symbol of new beginnings and the start of spring. There are hundreds of different daffodils to choose from, but if space is an issue, look no further than the dwarf daffodil ‘Tete a Tete’. Plant it with blue muscari and your pots and window boxes will offer weeks of colour. Although the bulbs of these plants should be planted in autumn, they can be bought as step potted plants now.



Hellebores



For a shady spot that needs some cheer, hellebores bring undeniable sparkle. These perennials will offer years of interest and in time spread. Choose an area of dappled shade with a well-drained soil for success.



Fritillaria meleagris



Enjoying the same conditions are the snake’s head fritillary (Fritillaria meleagris). Again, a bulb that can be planted in autumn, but plants are also available now. These dainty plants will seed in time and create natural drifts through the border. These shade lovers will provide valuable early nectar for bees.



Anemone nemorosas



Anemones are also a popular choice for dappled shade. There are many different types of anemones, but the ones that bring early spring cheer and thrive under deciduous shrubs are the Amenome nemorosas. The flowers range from pure white to soft pink and pale blue. A favourite is the double white ‘Vestal’ and like all the other woodland anemones, produces flowers just a few centimetres from the ground.



Camellias



Moving from ground level to eye level there are many spring flowering shrubs to add to your borders. Some camellias will be in flower as early as February, but most come into their own in March. Camellias need an ericaceous compost if growing in pots or an acid soil if planted in the garden. White, red, and pink flowers are for the taking, but a popular and reliable choice is the pink flowering Camellia ‘Donation’.



Chaenomeles



Chaenomeles (aka flowering quince) also offer colour this month and make wonderful wall shrubs. The pink, red or white flowers appear before the foliage. For apple blossom pink flowers choose Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Moerloosei’. If daffodil yellow is more your colour, then forsythia will fit the bill. This popular shrub will grow in nearly any aspect or type of soil and eventually reaches 1.5m.



Spend a little time and effort on your garden now and the results will offer you so much pleasure. The gardening season is underway so dust off your trowel and join in the fun!