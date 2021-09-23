Stefan Buczacki judges glorious Gloucestershire gardens

Published: 12:33 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM September 23, 2021

Stefan Buczacki announces winners of Perry Bishop ‘Most Attractive Property Front Thanking the NHS’ competition

For the past couple of months, green-fingered enthusiasts across Gloucestershire have been busily sowing seeds, planting, watering, and tending imaginative horticultural creations in the hope of winning the ‘Most Attractive Property Front Thanking the NHS’ competition. The competition was organised by the Cheltenham branch of Perry Bishop, one of Gloucestershire’s leading estate agencies, to thank the NHS and key workers for their tireless work during Covid. Webbs Garden Centre sponsored the competition, offering a fantastic prize of £250 worth of vouchers to be spent at their store.

Fiona Cleland's front garden - Credit: Kate Bodoano

TV celebrity, horticulturalist, and author Stefan Buczacki was delighted to judge the competition.

‘What a privilege to be involved in the NHS Property Front Competition,’ he said. ‘Plants of course have always been important in my life, while the NHS has over the past eighteen months proved itself one of this country’s most cherished assets. With two hospital consultants in my own family, I have been close to seeing how much has been sacrificed by so many to keep us safe. It was a delight to judge the splendid entries which proved once again Cheltenham’s reputation as one of the great floral towns of England. My congratulations to all who entered – it was certainly not easy to select the eventual winner.’

Caroline Caine from Lypiatt Street in Cheltenham won the competition, with Annette Farrimond, Fiona Cleland, Julia Heffter and Lynda Newbery receiving Certificates of Commendation.

Caroline Caine's winning garden - Credit: Kate Bodoano

Caroline was delighted to be picked as the winner, saying, ‘Thank you for the opportunity, I thoroughly enjoyed creating my ‘Rainbow Bath’ and after the rain today it smells amazing!’

Gavin Wallace, director of Perry Bishop in Cheltenham, says, ‘We were delighted to receive so many uplifting entries for the Most Attractive Property Front competition. The winner, Caroline, worked rainbow colours into her display in a very clever way. We hope that the displays have lifted spirits and hearts whilst people have been out and about in the Gloucestershire area this summer. It has felt like a very fitting tribute to thank NHS and key workers for their tireless work.’

Lynda Newbery's front garden display - Credit: Kate Bodoano

Sarah Marshall's front garden display - Credit: Kate Bodoano