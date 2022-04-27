10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Cheshire this summer

The past few years has seen the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience in 2020 and reduced numbers of locations in 2021, but things are looking up for the popular scheme with a number of popular gardens coming back after the pandemic, as well as some special places that have not opened for many years.



This year, the scheme returns to Cheshire with over 50 locations taking part, from residential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.

Cholmondeley Castle gardens - Credit: Bronwyn Kelly

Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, nr Malpas

5th May

You will have just missed the stunning daffodils displays from the Spring, but with over seventy acres of landscaped gardens and wooded areas, you will plenty to fill your day.



Mount Pleasant

15th May, 4th September

Mount Pleasant has ten acres of landscaped garden and woodland with impressive views over the Cheshire countryside. The estate is so diverse that there will be something for everyone.



The Old Parsonage, Arley

28th - 29th May

A two acre garden in a secluded part of Arley Estate, with ancient yew hedges, herbaceous and mixed borders, shrub roses, climbers, leading to woodland garden and unfenced pond with gunnera and water plants.

Tattenhall Hall, nr Chester

29th May

A four and a half acre estate with wildflower meadows, a large pond, walled garden, colour themed borders and views to of the Peckforton hills.



Peover Hall Gardens, nr Knutsford

4th - 5th June

Most horticulturalists will be heading to Knutsford for RHS Tatton on July 20th - 24th. A visit to the extensive formal gardens at Peover Hall, just a few weekends before that, is well worth the trip.

One House Walled Garden, Wildboarclough

11th - 12th June

Head to the edge of the Peak District for this historic early 18th century walled kitchen garden, hidden for 60 yrs and restored by volunteers. There is a free rural life exhibition next to the car park.



Hale Village Gardens

25th June

Not the Hale in the south of Manchester, but the village overlooking the River Mersey. Five gardens of various sizes are open, pay one admission price and you get entry to all the gardens on that day.



Burton Village Gardens

26th June

Head to the Wirral for a trip to Burton. Local gardens will be open as well as the grounds of Burton Manor Walled Garden. There's plenty nearby that you combine this trip with including: Burton Wood, Burton RSPB and Ness Botanical gardens.

Veroncastrums, geranium and lychnis create waves of colour in a herbaceous broder at Bluebell Cottage Gardens, - Credit: Joe Wainwright Photography

Bluebell Cottage Gardens, Dutton

2nd - 3rd July

You will be a bit to late to view the bluebells this year, but there is more to this garden than spring blooms. By July, the wildflower meadows should be in their full glory.



The Old Byre, Nantwich

16th July

A new location for 2022. This five acre working smallholding has everything from grazing land and beehives, a large cider apple orchard, wildlife pond, vegetable and cutting garden patch.





