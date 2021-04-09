Published: 8:30 AM April 9, 2021

Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.

This year, the scheme returns to Cheshire with over 50 locations taking part, from resisential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.

At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected the ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.

Cholmondeley Castle gardens - Credit: Bronwyn Kelly

Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, nr Malpas

6th May

Just will have just missed the stunning daffodils displays from the Spring, but with over seventy acres of landscaped gardens and wooded areas, you will plenty to fill your day.



Mount Pleasant

29th-30th May, 4th-5th September

Mount Pleasant has ten acres of landscaped garden and woodland with impressive views over the Cheshire countryside. The estate is so diverse that there will be something for everyone.



The Old Parsonage, Arley

15th May

A two acre garden in a secluded part of Arley Estate, with ancient yew hedges, herbaceous and mixed borders, shrub roses, climbers, leading to woodland garden and unfenced pond with gunnera and water plants.



Peover Hall Gardens, nr Knutsford

5th-6th June

Most horticulturalists will be heading to Knutsford for RHS Tatton on July 21st - 25th. A visit to the extensive formal gardens at Peover Hall, just a few weekends before that, is well worth the trip.



Tattenhall Hall, nr Chester

20th June

A four and a half acre estate with wildflower meadows, a large pond, walled garden, colour themed borders and views to of the Peckforton hills.



Hale Village Gardens

26th-27th June

Not the Hale in the south of Manchester, but the village overlooking the River Mersey. Four gardens of various sizes are open, pay one admission price and you get entry to all the gardens on that day.



Burton Village Gardens

27th June

Head to the Wirral for a trip to Burton. Two local gardens will be open as well as the grounds of Burton Manor Walled Garden. There's plenty nearby that you combine this trip with including: Burton Wood, Burton RSPB and Ness Botanical gardens.



Veroncastrums, geranium and lychnis create waves of colour in a herbaceous broder at Bluebell Cottage Gardens, - Credit: Joe Wainwright Photography

Bluebell Cottage Gardens, Dutton

3rd-4th July

You will be a bit to late to view the bluebells this year, but there is more to this garden than spring blooms. By July, the wildflower meadows should be in their full glory.



Stretton Old Hall, Tilston

10th-11th July

This five acre Cheshire countryside garden has everything from herbaceous borders, walled kitchen garden, wildflower meadows and a lake.



The Scented Garden, Arley - Credit: Maggie Bullock

Arley Hall Gardens

1st August

Keen gardeners will love to view the Herbaceous Border, said to be the first planted in England. While the eight acres of land will give you plenty of opportunity to walk, either on the Grove or in the woodland area.



