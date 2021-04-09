10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Cheshire this summer
Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.
This year, the scheme returns to Cheshire with over 50 locations taking part, from resisential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.
At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected the ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.
Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, nr Malpas
6th May
Just will have just missed the stunning daffodils displays from the Spring, but with over seventy acres of landscaped gardens and wooded areas, you will plenty to fill your day.
Mount Pleasant
29th-30th May, 4th-5th September
Mount Pleasant has ten acres of landscaped garden and woodland with impressive views over the Cheshire countryside. The estate is so diverse that there will be something for everyone.
The Old Parsonage, Arley
15th May
A two acre garden in a secluded part of Arley Estate, with ancient yew hedges, herbaceous and mixed borders, shrub roses, climbers, leading to woodland garden and unfenced pond with gunnera and water plants.
Peover Hall Gardens, nr Knutsford
5th-6th June
Most horticulturalists will be heading to Knutsford for RHS Tatton on July 21st - 25th. A visit to the extensive formal gardens at Peover Hall, just a few weekends before that, is well worth the trip.
Tattenhall Hall, nr Chester
20th June
A four and a half acre estate with wildflower meadows, a large pond, walled garden, colour themed borders and views to of the Peckforton hills.
Hale Village Gardens
26th-27th June
Not the Hale in the south of Manchester, but the village overlooking the River Mersey. Four gardens of various sizes are open, pay one admission price and you get entry to all the gardens on that day.
Burton Village Gardens
27th June
Head to the Wirral for a trip to Burton. Two local gardens will be open as well as the grounds of Burton Manor Walled Garden. There's plenty nearby that you combine this trip with including: Burton Wood, Burton RSPB and Ness Botanical gardens.
Bluebell Cottage Gardens, Dutton
3rd-4th July
You will be a bit to late to view the bluebells this year, but there is more to this garden than spring blooms. By July, the wildflower meadows should be in their full glory.
Stretton Old Hall, Tilston
10th-11th July
This five acre Cheshire countryside garden has everything from herbaceous borders, walled kitchen garden, wildflower meadows and a lake.
Arley Hall Gardens
1st August
Keen gardeners will love to view the Herbaceous Border, said to be the first planted in England. While the eight acres of land will give you plenty of opportunity to walk, either on the Grove or in the woodland area.
