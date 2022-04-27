10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in and around the Cotswolds this summer
- Credit: Mandy Bradshaw
The past few years has seen the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience in 2020 and reduced numbers of locations in 2021, but things are looking up for the popular scheme with a number of popular gardens coming back after the pandemic, as well as some special places that have not opened for many years.
This year, the scheme returns to the Cotswolds with over 100 locations taking part in the region, from residential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.
Stanway Fountain & Water Garden, Stanway, Cheltenham
15th May, 14th August
The garden features Britain's highest fountain at 300ft, along with a restored canal and upper pond have recreated one of the most interesting Baroque water gardens.
Trench Hill, Sheepscombe
8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th June, 17th July, 28th August
3 acres set in small woodland with panoramic views. Variety of herbaceous and mixed borders, rose garden, extensive vegetable plots, wildflower areas, small ponds and waterfall.
Cotswold Farm, Duntisbourne Abbots, Cirencester,
11th - 12th June
This beautiful Arts & Crafts garden overlooks a quiet valley on descending levels with terraces designed by Norman Jewson in the 1930s.
Westaway, Cleeve Hill
26th and 19th June
Hillside 1½ acre garden situated on the Cotswold escarpment with spectacular views across the Severn Vale.
Stow Cottage Arboretum and Garden, Chipping Norton
2nd July
The arboretum and garden cover approx 15 acres with extensive views towards Stow-on-the-Wold and beyond. There is an array of 500 trees including oaks, sorbus and limes as well as many magnolias, dogwoods, walnuts, birches and liquidambars
Cerney House Gardens, North Cerney, Cirencester
3rd July
A romantic English garden for all seasons with a secluded Victorian walled garden featuring herbaceous borders overflowing with colour.
Westonbirt School Gardens, Tetbury
10th July
Former private garden of Robert Holford, founder of Westonbirt Arboretum. Beautiful views of Westonbirt House with rustic walks, lake, statuary and grotto
The Garden at Miserden, Miserden
22nd July
This 17th century walled garden is known for its magnificent mixed borders and Lutyens’ Yew Walk, ancient mulberry tree and stunning views across the Golden Valley.
Bourton House Garden, Bourton-on-the-Hill
14th August
Award winning 3 acre garden featuring imaginative topiary, wide herbaceous borders with many rare, unusual and exotic plants, water features, unique shade house and many creatively planted pots.
Kiftsgate Court, Chipping Campden
15th August
Magnificent situation and views, many unusual plants and shrubs, tree peonies, hydrangeas, abutilons, species and old-fashioned roses including the largest rose in England, Rosa filipes Kiftsgate.