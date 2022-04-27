10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Derbyshire this summer

The past few years has seen the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience in 2020 and reduced numbers of locations in 2021, but things are looking up for the popular scheme with a number of popular gardens coming back after the pandemic, as well as some special places that have not opened for many years.



This year, the scheme returns to Derbyshire with over 60 locations taking part, from residential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.

Melbourne Hall Gardens, Melbourne

11th - 12th June

We paid a visit to Melbourne Hall in 2014 speak to Lady Ralph Kerr. The garden remains one of the finest in the county, and you can also combine with a walk that crosses over into Leicestershire.



Cascades Gardens, Matlock

23rd July, 3rd September

Cascades Gardens is a garden for meditation and wellbeing, inspired by Japanese gardens and Buddhist philosophy. Bonsall Brook runs through the garden and flows over the ruined corn mill and many waterfalls which gives the house it’s name.



Bluebell Arboretum and Nursery, Ashby de la Zouch

15th June, 13th July and 17th August

Close to the Derbyshire and Leicestershire border, this beautiful nine acre woodland garden has a large collection of rare trees and shrubs and a specialist tree and shrub nursery.



Renishaw Hall & Gardens

5th July

We visited Renishaw Hall in 2015, to speak to Alexandra Sitwell shortly after they won the HHA / Christie’s Garden of the Year Award. There are over seven acres of stunning gardens for you to spend the day here.



Nether Moor House, Bradwell

9th July

New location for 2022. A country garden with views of Hope Valley. Front terraces with colourful planting and box hedges and Japanese patio garden.

Repton Allotments

16th July

Set on the edge of Repton with lovely views over the Derbyshire countryside. There are about 20 plots growing many types of vegetables and flowers too, a Community Garden is a new addition and now includes a large communal polytunnel.



Elvaston Castle - Credit: Sally Mosely



Old English Walled Garden, Elvaston Castle Country Park

7th August

Elvaston Castle is a Gothic Revival Castle which is surrounded by an estate of over 320 acres of open parkland. You can combine this visit with a walk around Elvaston Castle and the Derwent Valley Heritage Way.

Wild in the Country, Eyam

13th August

A rectangular plot devoted totally to growing flowers and foliage for cutting. Sweet pea, rose, larkspur, cornflower, nigella, ammi. All the florist's favourites can be found here.

Tissington Hall

15th August, 22nd August

Tissington Hall has over 80yrs in the NGS. You will see a stunning rose garden on west terrace, herbaceous borders and 5 acres of grounds. Combine your visit with a walk along the Tissington Trail.

Chevin Brae, Belper

20th August

A large garden with an orchard and extensive wildflower planting along edge of wood features. During the summer the extensive flower borders and rose trellises give much colour.

Click here to view all the Derbyshire locations.





