10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Lancashire this summer

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM April 27, 2022
Knot Garden at Dutton Hall

The design of the Knot Garden at Dutton Hall was inspired by 17th century leaded windows - Credit: Linda Viney

The past few years has seen the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience in 2020 and reduced numbers of locations in 2021, but things are looking up for the popular scheme with a number of popular gardens coming back after the pandemic, as well as some special places that have not opened for many years.

This year, the scheme returns to Lancashire with over 30 locations taking part, from residential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.

Halton Park House, Lancaster
21st May
The 17th century house lies on the north west edge of the Forest of Bowland. There's over six acres of grounds to explore with orchards and woodland walks.

Mixed annuals flowers

Mixed annuals in a bowl at the Owl Barn in Bretherton - Credit: Linda Viney

Bretherton Village Gardens
29th May, 19th June
West Lancashire is the county's prime farming land, so it's no surprise that the local gardens are something special. There are five local gardens are open this year, including Owl Barn, one that we visited in 2017.

The colourful acer in the Japanese Garden, one of the more recent garden features

The colourful acer in the Japanese Garden, one of the more recent garden features at Turton Tower - Credit: Linda Viney

Turton Tower Kitchen Garden
29th May
Set in the tranquil gardens of Turton Tower the Kitchen Garden is set on a sloping site, with 4 large beds and borders which have been subdivided for vegetables, herbaceous perennials, summer annuals, soft fruit and a variety of fruit trees. 

Mill Barn, Samlesbury
4th -5th June
A converted mill site near the River Darwen is now a haven for wildlife as with some fantastical elements including follies, sculptures and ponds.

Higher Bridge Clough House, Rossendale
18th -19th June
A garden with a meandering stream that is edges by a cornucopia of plants and shrubs. 

Dutton Hall, Ribchester
26th June
The garden at Dutton Hall is one to delight the senses, with fragrant roses, specimen trees and shrubs among carefully designed landscape features giving year-round interest.

Gorse Hill Nature Reserve, Aughton
10th July
Situated on a sandstone ridge offering spectacular views across the Lancashire Plain, the wildflower meadow in summer is brimming with a wide variety of wildflowers and grasses. Admission fee also includes entry to residential garden on nearby Ludlow Drive.

Warton Village Gardens
16th - 17th July
A collection of gardens and allotments are spread across the village of Warton, that offer a wide variety of planting and design ideas.
 

Lytham Hall

Wildflowers at Lytham Hall - Credit: Susan Lowe


Lytham Hall
18th July
The grounds at Lytham Hall span 78 acres, containing woodland, grassland and two lakes. There are over 4 km of paths and The Mount, the highest point in Lytham, provides a wonderful viewing point with a 360° degree vista of the grounds.

Derian House Children's Hospice, Chorley
24th July
Derian House provide respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children and young people across the North West. The gardens at their Chorley base have been curated to create an environment of peace as well as fun.

Click here to view all the Lancashire locations.


The best places to view bluebells in Lancashire

Beautiful photographs of daffodils in Lancashire


